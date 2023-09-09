Leafs GM provides major update on William Nylander's impending contract situation - "He wants to be in Toronto"

With Auston Matthews recently inking a new four-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the spotlight has now turned to another crucial player in the lineup, William Nylander.

As the talented 27-year-old winger enters the final year of his current contract, Maple Leafs General Manager Brad Treliving is gearing up for negotiations to secure Nylander's future in Toronto.

William Nylander, who is coming off a stellar season in Toronto, is in the last stretch of a six-year contract initially signed in 2018. Treliving expressed the significance of Nylander's role within the team, acknowledging his exceptional talent and importance to the Leafs.

Treliving emphasized during a conversation with TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun:

"Willy is a really important player and a really good player, and we want to get him done, too.”

The Maple Leafs GM has clear intentions to engage in further discussions with Nylander's representation before the new season kicks off. Nylander's agent, Lewis Gross, has indicated their willingness to work toward a deal.

Treliving reiterated:

"I’m not going to get into the play-by-play of it other than to say he’s a very good player, and you always want to keep the good players.

"And he’s told me he wants to be in Toronto. That’s the most important thing. If there’s a desire on both sides, then you should be able to come to an agreement."

While negotiations can often be complex and time-consuming, Treliving remains optimistic about the process.

"But these things take time," he explained. "They’re all their own independent deals, and they have their own ebbs and flows."

Looking ahead, it seems that the March trade deadline is unlikely to exert much pressure on Nylander's contract situation, provided that the Leafs remain competitive. The team appears willing to extend discussions all the way into next summer if necessary to reach an agreement that satisfies both parties.

Hurdles faced by William Nylander in his previous contract

As a pending unrestricted free agent, William Nylander's current contract was signed in 2018 under then-General Manager Kyle Dubas. It marked a significant milestone in Nylander's career and came after a notable holdout that extended into the season.

The deal, valued at $45 million, carried a cap hit of $10.2 million for the 2018-19 season but was adjusted to $6.9 million in the following years. Additionally, Nylander's contract includes a 10-team no-trade list for the current season.

Drafted by the Maple Leafs as the eighth overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, William Nylander has consistently showcased his scoring skills and playmaking abilities. In 521 regular-season games, he has amassed 177 goals and tallied 430 points.