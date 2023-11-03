Leafs HC Sheldon Keefe once addressed his relationship with referee Wes McCauley

Recently, the relationship between Sheldon Keefe, the head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs, and NHL referee Wes McCauley attracted attention.

Their connection traces back to their shared history with a controversial figure named David Frost.

Sheldon Keefe addresses his relationship with referee Wes McCauley

During his junior hockey days, Keefe was greatly influenced by Frost, a former agent. However, in 2008, Frost's reputation was tarnished when he was accused of sexually exploiting young hockey players. He later faced criminal charges. On the other hand, McCauley is Frost's brother-in-law and reputedly a close friend.

Considering this background, concerns have been raised regarding biases or conflicts of interest when McCauley officiates games involving Keefe’s team.

These concerns gained attention during the May 7, 2023 game when McCauley was chosen to officiate between the Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers.

Nevertheless, Sheldon Keefe has publicly addressed his relationship with McCauley by stating that he has always been treated professionally by the referee.

“The only way I would answer that is just to say that officials don’t have any impact on the game. It’s not my focus,” said Keefe. “But Wes has treated me like a true professional the whole time that I’ve been in this league, and I’ve been very appreciative of that.”

Keefe emphasizes that he has moved on from his experiences and remains fully focused on his role as head coach of the Maple Leafs. He has shown remorse for his past behavior and has fully embraced the opportunity to continue playing the sport he is passionate about.

A bit about Sheldon Keefe

Sheldon Keefe is a Canadian professional ice hockey coach and former player. Presently he holds the position of head coach for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the NHL.

Sheldon Keefes's playing career began with the Barrie Colts and later the Toronto St. Michaels Majors. He was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 1999 NHL Entry Draft. Over time he also played for teams such as the Detroit Vipers, Hershey Bears, Springfield Falcons and Utah Grizzlies.

After retiring from playing, Keefe transitioned into coaching. He embarked on his coaching career with the Pembroke Lumber Kings in the Central Junior Hockey League (CJHL), where he held roles including franchise owner, assistant coach, general manager and eventually head coach.

In 2015, Keefe became the head coach of the Toronto Marlies, an affiliate team of the Toronto Maple Leafs competing in the American Hockey League (AHL). During his time with them, Keefe led them to win the Calder Cup during the 2017-2018 season.

Keefe's accomplishments at Marlies caught the attention of the Maples Leafs. This ultimately led to his appointment as the team's head coach 2019.