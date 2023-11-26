Leafs' Sheldon Keefe defends Mitch Marner despite lowered production: 'Let's not pile on the negatives here'

Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe recently came forward to staunchly defend star player Mitch Marner, whose production dipped in recent games. Despite Marner facing scrutiny for his performance, Keefe remains steadfast in his support, emphasizing the broader context of Marner's contributions to the team.

In a recent interview with TSN's Mark Masters, Keefe was asked whether he observes any signs of frustration in Marner. The coach promptly redirected the narrative by highlighting Marner's significant role in 5-on-5 points this season, underscoring the winger's prowess in even-strength situations. Keefe pointed out that Marner consistently contends with the toughest match-ups on the ice each night.

Social media users, particularly the hockey-centric community on Reddit, caught wind of Keefe's defense of Marner. A post on the r/hockey subreddit encapsulated the coach's perspective, quoting Masters' tweet that conveyed Keefe's response:

"[Masters] Asked if he sees any frustration in Marner, coach Sheldon Keefe points out that Mitch leads the Leafs in 5-on-5 points this season despite facing the toughest match-up every night. 'We'll stay building our group & building our game, but let's not pile on the negatives here.'"

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe on Mitch Marner

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe recently addressed concerns about Mitch Marner's performance, acknowledging that the star player hasn't found his stride this season.

“One of them I look at is our five-on-five scoring this season, and at the top of the list is Mitch Marner. A guy here that we say hasn’t played his best hockey and has all the hardest matchups every night, yet is at the top of our team in five-on-five scoring. So, it’s interesting how it all works out,” said Keefe.

In his eighth NHL season, Marner is experiencing a dip in performance. He has five goals and 20 points in the first 19 games, including a recent seven-game stretch with no goals and three points. Marner has struggled lately with puck control, chance creation and defensive contributions, significant aspects of his game in the past.

The expectations for Marner are high because he set the bar after becoming the eighth-leading scorer in Leafs history. Given Marner's impressive career, Keefe's open critique shows what the organization expects of him.