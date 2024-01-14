Leafs' Sheldon Keefe hails Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar's Avalanche top line: 'That's another league'

In a recent showdown between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Colorado Avalanche, the Avalanche's star-studded top line, consisting of Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Jonathan Drouin, delivered a stunning performance.

The game ended in a remarkable 5-3 comeback victory for the Avalanche, with the trio combining for three goals, including the game-winner late in the third period.

Sheldon Keefe, the head coach of the Maple Leafs, acknowledged the exceptional caliber of play demonstrated by MacKinnon's line, particularly highlighting the contributions of MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and Devon Toews. Keefe went on to emphasize the extraordinary nature of their play, stating,

"When (Nathan) MacKinnon’s line gets out there with (Cale) Makar and (Devon) Toews, the caliber of play, like that’s not the NHL, That’s another league."

The Avalanche's top line showcased their dominance throughout the game, with MacKinnon, Rantanen, and Drouin each tallying a goal and an assist.

Their chemistry and cohesive play were evident in the game-winning sequence, where MacKinnon orchestrated a skillful play, patiently waiting for an opportune moment to unleash a wrist shot.

Despite missing key players like Valeri Nichushkin and Artturi Lehkonen, the Avalanche's top line continued to shine. Drouin, in particular, proved to be a valuable addition, contributing significantly in the absence of key forwards.

Maple Leafs' Coach Sheldon Keefe acknowledges Avalanche's Dominance

When MacKinnon, Rantanen, and Drouin were on the ice, the Avalanche dominated, creating a stark contrast in scoring chances compared to the Maple Leafs' top lines. The trio's impact was not limited to even-strength play, as they also showcased their prowess on the power play, earning a 4-1 advantage in power plays.

Keefe acknowledged the challenges posed by the Avalanche's top group, emphasizing,

“That top group, that’s … they’re big time. Even when they’re shorthanded, those guys are driving everything. They’re tilting the ice in their favor. We weren’t able to manage that well enough and we were not able to get the fourth goal. As much as you’re up 3-0, that’s not a comfortable lead against that team. You know they can score and they had the puck as much as they did in the first period, I knew our game had to get better.”

In contrast, the Leafs' core of high-end forwards, including Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares, struggled to make an impact in the game. Keefe singled out Nylander and Tavares' line, eventually reshuffling the lines in an attempt to counter the Avalanche's dominance.

Reflecting on the defeat, Keefe said,

“If you’re going to win this game and compete against that team, especially when they’re shorthanded like they are with the injuries such that they have, you’ve got to be even or better on special teams, And you have to be even or better against their best players. If you let their power play give them an advantage, and if their best players outplay yours, you’re in tough. You’re not going to beat that team."