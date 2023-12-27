"League has no idea how to market itself" - NHL fans left disgruntled over scheduling post Christmas break

The National Hockey League found itself in the crosshairs of discontented fans recently following a series of remarks by former NHL player Ryan Whitney. Taking to X, Whitney, the "Spittin Chiclets" podcast host, questioned the absence of afternoon games in the schedule post-Christmas break, sparking a wave of reactions from passionate hockey enthusiasts.

In a tweet, Whitney expressed his disbelief, writing:

"How does the NHL not have a couple of afternoon games today. Come on."

Expand Tweet

This prompted a cascade of responses from fans voicing similar sentiments and pointing to what they perceive as missed opportunities for the league.

One frustrated fan criticized the league's apparent lack of marketing savvy, stating:

"League has no idea when/how to market themselves."

Expand Tweet

Another fan proposed a scheduling strategy:

"Agree. So many games in the schedule…have two at 1:00, two at 4:00….then the 7:00 and late games. Would have been a massive win for the league."

Expand Tweet

The frustration culminated in a fan expressing disappointment with the NHL's overall awareness in scheduling, promoting, and making their games accessible.

"They have so little awareness when it comes to scheduling, promoting, and making their product accessible in just a general fashion that it's embarrassing," the user posted on X.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While the NHL has traditionally been an evening-centric league, the calls for afternoon games indicate a growing desire among fans for a more diverse and fan-friendly schedule. With other major sports leagues successfully incorporating afternoon games into their programs, fans believe the NHL lacks an opportunity to attract a broader audience, including families and casual viewers.

As the conversation continues online, whether the league will respond to the concerns raised by its passionate and vocal fan base remains to be seen.

2024 NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium

The 2024 Stadium Series is set to feature two outdoor regular-season games during the 2023-24 season, a departure from the usual single game.

Slated for Feb. 17-18, 2024, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the event will showcase the Philadelphia Flyers against the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 17, followed by the New York Rangers facing the New York Islanders on Feb. 18.

Initially planned as a single game involving the Rangers and Devils, the decision expanded to include all three teams in the New York metropolitan area, akin to the 2014 Stadium Series at Yankee Stadium. The venue, MetLife Stadium, will undergo renovations post the 2023 NFL season in anticipation of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, such as removing certain low-level sideline seats.