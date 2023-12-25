"Leave Christmas to the other leagues" - NHL fans left debating on whether league should have schedule games for Xmas

NHL fans find themselves immersed in a lively debate over whether the league should schedule games on Christmas Day, a topic that has sparked diverse opinions among hockey enthusiasts. The discourse gained traction when the popular Twitter account Bodog posed the question,

"Should the NHL schedule games on Xmas?"

The query prompted a flurry of responses from fans, each expressing their unique perspective on the matter.

One fan weighed in on the discussion by pointing out the ownership dynamics and the sports landscape on Christmas Day. He argued,

"It's owned by the NBA, and there are three NFL games to boot. The NHL has claimed New Year's Day and could likely use some other days on the calendar but leave Christmas to the other leagues."

On the contrary, another fan advocated for a different approach, asserting,

"No. But Canadian Thanksgiving, need to put more games on primetime national TV."

In contrast, a fan with a more straightforward stance simply stated,

"Yes, it’s an entertainment industry."

The debate took a more introspective turn with a fan expressing conflicting sentiments, saying,

"Selfishly I want to say yes, cuz it’s hockey! But realistically, no lol."

When was the last time NHL played on Christmas day?

This Christmas, the NHL continues its longstanding tradition of taking a day off, allowing players and fans to enjoy the holiday. Unlike some other sports leagues, the League has abstained from scheduling games on Christmas Day, a practice that has been in place for over four decades.

Interestingly, the League's avoidance of Christmas Day games is a departure from the past. From the early 1920s to 1971, the league regularly hosted games on Christmas. The final Christmas game took place in 1971, featuring the Los Angeles Kings and the California Golden Seals, with the Golden Seals emerging victorious in a 3-1 match.

The decision to stop scheduling Christmas Day games came a year later, with an official moratorium established the following year. This break in the schedule aligns with a roster freeze, preventing teams from making transactions during the holiday season.