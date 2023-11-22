LeBron James, Michael Jordan or Tom Brady? Connor McDavid reveals who he’d want as his teammate

In a recent on-ice interview, Connor McDavid, the captain of the Edmonton Oilers, provided a glimpse into his preferences beyond the hockey rink. From dream teammates to favorite movies and sporting events, McDavid revealed some interesting choices during the casual skate.

Speaking to Jonny Lazarus of BR Open Ice, McDavid was asked which athlete he would want as a teammate from any other sport. His response was swift and decisive:

"LeBron James. He's a winner. Tom Brady or something like that. One of those guys."

He primarily expressed admiration for the winning mentality embodied by these legendary athletes.

Switching gears to entertainment, McDavid was posed with the classic hypothetical question of choosing one movie to watch for the rest of his life. His choice? "Step Brothers." The selection showcases a taste for humor and perhaps a penchant for the timeless comedic duo of Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly.

Reflecting on his own career highlights, McDavid pinpointed a specific moment:

"Maybe the goal against New York."

This goal, undoubtedly etched in the memories of hockey fans, shows McDavid's exceptional hockey skill.

Shifting to preferences beyond hockey, Connor McDavid expressed a desire to attend the prestigious Wimbledon as his ideal sporting event. When questioned about his plus-one for such an occasion, he chose his teammate Leon Draisaitl, with whom he enjoys playing tennis and even a bit of pickleball during favorable weather conditions in Edmonton.

"Leon and I play a little bit of tennis together, so I’ll go with him," McDavid said. "We play a little bit of pickleball in Edmonton when the weather's nice."

As the interview wrapped up, the topic turned to music preferences. Interestingly, McDavid revealed that he enjoys the ambient sounds of the rink:

"You know what? I actually enjoy hearing the rink's music. Hearing some of the fans and stuff like that. Always get a kick out of that."

In this brief but insightful exchange, fans gained a deeper understanding of McDavid's personal preferences beyond the world of hockey.

More about Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid, captain of the Edmonton Oilers, found love with interior designer Lauren Kyle in 2016. The couple, residing in Edmonton with their Bernadoodle Lenard, owns a minimalist-designed home that became an internet meme for its view.

Engaged in June 2023, McDavid, an Ontario native, was a passionate Toronto Maple Leafs fan in his youth and now enjoys watching players more. Beyond hockey, he supports the Toronto Blue Jays of the MLB.