Legitimacy concerns shroud Adam Johnson GoFundMe page which has already raised five-figure sum: Reports

The hockey community mourned the loss of 29-year-old player Adam Johnson, who met with a fatal accident during a match between the Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers. Following this devastating incident, a heartfelt gesture from a fan led to the creation of a GoFundMe page intended to support Adam Johnson's grieving family during this difficult time.

The crowdfunding effort, initiated by Laura Oates, aimed to "raise some money for his family to try and make their lives slightly easier." Oates expressed her sincere intentions, hoping that the funds raised would assist with expenses such as funeral costs and the repatriation of Adam Johnson's body.

"Just a hockey supporter trying to do something helpful to the family," Oates said. "If we can give them a substantial cheque it may help with things like the funeral or the repatriation of his body."

As proof of the generosity and compassion within the community, the fundraiser quickly surpassed its initial goal of £10,000, accumulating an impressive total of £16,787 ($20,438).

However, the outpouring of support also raised questions regarding the legitimacy of the GoFundMe page. Some individuals, including Joshua Batch of the Cardiff Devils in the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL), voiced his concerns regarding the authenticity of the fundraiser before promoting it further.

"Can anyone confirm they know Laura Oates, the organizer of the GoFundMe Thought it's best to do so before promoting the link further," Joshua Batch wrote on Twitter.

Joshua Batch's inquiry on social media prompted Laura Oates to address his concerns and clarify the intentions behind the fundraising campaign. She assured potential donors that she had made contact with Adam Johnson's girlfriend's family, and they were aware of her efforts to raise funds for the late player's family.

Under the GoFundMe page, Oates wrote:

"I am in contact with Adam's, girlfriend's family and they are aware of this and can contact Adam's family directly to arrange transfer of the money. I didn't want to hound his parents so soon after the incident, and if they want to contact me directly I will happily transfer the money over to his parents"

Meanwhile, the Nottingham Panthers took a significant step by informing their fans about an official fundraising page they were launching to support Adam Johnson's family. In their statement, the team distanced themselves from the existing fundraising page and its organizer, clarifying that they were not affiliated with this particular effort. The team wrote on Twitter:

"We are aware that an existing fundraising page has been shared widely. However, the owner of that page is not known to or affiliated to the club, We ask that any fans who wish to donate to Adam's family exercise caution and await the publication of the official GoFundMe page."

Oates responded to the official statement by asserting that she had not yet received any funds and highlighted that GoFundMe was in control of the money. She wrote on the GoFundMePage:

"Here is proof that no money has been transferred to me. I think the current balance is what's been raised today but I'm not 100 percent sure. I'll see after midnight if it refreshes. Either way gofundme have control of the money not me"

She expressed her willingness to cooperate with the Panthers' official fundraising page if it was established and if GoFundMe agreed to release the funds to that page. However, she also noted that she had not received a reply from the Panthers on Twitter regarding this matter.

"If Panthers set up an official page and gofundme are happy to release the funds to that page then I will ask them to do that. But if they won't then they will hang on to them until the family are ready."

She added:

"I have contacted Panthers on Twitter to ask about releasing the funds to them but as of yet I've not had a reply."

GoFundMe assures full control of funds and transparency for Adam Johnson's family support

GoFundMe, as a crowdfunding platform, also affirmed its commitment to ensuring that the raised funds would reach Adam Johnson's family. In the words of GoFundMe,

"We are working with both Laura and the Nottingham Panthers to get these funds to Adam's family. As ever in cases like this, we are in full control of the funds." [via Newsweek]

GoFundMe also mentioned that Laura Oates had been transparent on her GoFundMe page and that the funds would only be released to Adam Johnson's family. It wrote:

"It's also really important to know that the platform is backed by the GoFundMe Giving Guarantee which protects donors and their generosity. We guarantee a full donation refund in the rare case something isn't right."

This clarification from the GoFundMe itself assures donors of their contributions reaching Adam Johson's family.