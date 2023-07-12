Leo Carlsson contract: How much is Anaheim Ducks rookie's entry-level deal worth?

The Anaheim Ducks have made an exciting addition to their roster by signing center Leo Carlsson to a three-year entry-level contract.

The maximum salary permitted under the contract is $950,000 per year. However, it's important to note that entry-level contracts can include additional bonuses based on signing and performance achievements. This means that his total earnings can surpass the $950,000 limit annually.

The 18-year-old Carlsson, born on December 26, 2004, has already made a name for himself as an outstanding young talent in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL).

Notably, Carlsson was honored as the Swedish Junior Hockey Player of the Year, a testament to his remarkable achievements on the ice. Playing for Orebro, he emerged as a top performer among junior players in the SHL, recording an impressive 25 points in 44 games as an 18-year-old. His point and assist totals were the highest by a junior player in the league.

The Anaheim Ducks recognized Carlsson's immense potential and selected him in the first round as the second-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. His 25 points in the SHL ranked fifth all-time among draft-eligible players, placing him in esteemed company alongside the likes of Daniel Sedin, Henrik Sedin, Elias Lindholm, and Nicklas Backstrom.

Standing at 6-feet-3 and weighing 194 pounds, Carlsson brings both size and skill to the forward position. He made a significant impact in the SHL playoffs, contributing nine points with a +8 rating in 13 games. His strong performance helped lead Orebro to the semifinals, with Carlsson leading the team in assists and ranking second in scoring.

Carlsson's success extends beyond the SHL. In previous seasons, he showcased his abilities in the Swedish junior league, leading in points per game and helping Orebro's junior club secure a bronze medal in the postseason.

With his signing, Leo Carlsson joins the promising young core of the Anaheim Ducks. The team and its fans have high expectations for his future contributions.

More on the Anaheim Duck's draft Leo Carlsson

Leo Carlsson, hailing from Karlstad, Sweden, has made his mark in international tournaments. At the 2023 World Championship, he became Sweden's youngest goal scorer and participant.

In the 2023 World Junior Championship, he ranked third in points and goals for Sweden. Carlsson also helped secure a gold medal at the 2022 U-18 World Championship and earned bronze at the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. His performances highlight his promising talent on the international stage.

