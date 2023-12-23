Leo Carlsson injury update: Insider provides encouraging update on Ducks star rookie

In a recent Thursday match against the Calgary Flames, the Anaheim Ducks faced a concerning moment when their rising star, Leo Carlsson, exited the game after a collision with the Flames' defenseman, MacKenzie Weegar. The incident unfolded midway through the third period as Carlsson and Weegar became entangled along the sideboards at center ice.

The severity of Carlsson's injury raised immediate worries, particularly as he had to be assisted off the ice, unable to put weight on his right leg.

Replays of the incident depicted a distressing moment when Weegar fell on Carlsson, causing the rookie's right ankle and knee to visibly bear the brunt of the impact.

The young player's well-being became a primary concern for teammates and fans, prompting an anxious wait for further evaluation to determine the extent of the damage.

Amidst the uncertainty surrounding Leo Carlsson's injury, NHL insider Frank Seravalli provided a glimmer of hope for the Anaheim Ducks and their supporters. On his X account, Seravalli shared an update that suggested the initial prognosis for Carlsson's injury was relatively positive. In a reassuring statement, Seravalli wrote,

"Sounds like #NHLDucks are still working on a definitive timeline to return, but initial prognosis is good news. Star rookie Leo Carlsson’s injury is not believed to be season ending. More to come."

This update from the NHL insider brought a sense of relief to fans and the Ducks organization, indicating that Leo Carlsson's injury may not spell the end of his season.

While the team continues to work on establishing a definitive timeline for his return, the encouraging news provides hope for Carlsson's recovery and the possibility of his contribution to the Ducks' success in the ongoing season.

A quick look into Leo Carlsson's NHL career

The Swedish forward honed his skills in the SHL, making his professional debut at 17 and garnering attention as a "blue-chip" prospect. The Ducks secured his talents with a three-year, entry-level contract signed on July 12, 2023.

Despite a setback with an injury in early October, Carlsson demonstrated resilience, earning a spot on the Ducks' opening-night roster for the 2023–24 season. His NHL debut on October 19 saw him score a goal in a close match against the Dallas Stars.

The young forward made history on November 10, becoming the youngest player in Ducks franchise history to record a hat trick at 18 years and 319 days old in a game against the Philadelphia Flyers.