Leo Carlsson injury update: Insider shares latest on Anaheim Ducks rookie's health after dangerous collision

In professional hockey, injuries are an unfortunate reality, and when they involve young, promising talents like Leo Carlsson, the whole team holds its breath. However, recent updates on Carlsson's health have provided a glimmer of hope for Anaheim Ducks fans, suggesting that the injury may not be as severe as initially feared.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman took to Twitter to deliver the reassuring news, stating,

"Good news on Leo Carlsson. Anaheim’s talented rookie center was not injured as badly as it looked in practice yesterday. Not sure on the timeline, but not as long as initially feared."

These words were like a breath of fresh air for those concerned about the well-being of the young center.

The incident had occurred during a Ducks practice session, according to Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune. According to accounts, Carlsson was participating in a one-on-one rush drill when he unfortunately lost an edge and collided with the boards. The aftermath saw Carlsson unable to apply pressure on his right foot, sparking immediate concern.

Carlsson, drafted second overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, has been significant for the Ducks and their fans. The 18-year-old center was earmarked as a vital part of the club's plans for the upcoming season. General Manager Pat Verbeek confirmed that Carlsson was set to play the entire year in the NHL during an interview with Sirius XM Radio just before the injury.

Despite the injury scare, Carlsson made a positive impression during the preseason. His performance in a recent exhibition game against the Arizona Coyotes stood out. Skating on the team's top line alongside Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry, Carlsson posted impressive analytics, including a 65% Corsi-for percentage and a 55.65% expected goals-for percentage. Although the Ducks ultimately lost the game 4-2, Carlsson's performance was a bright spot.

Standing at a towering 6 feet 3 inches, Carlsson brings a blend of size, skill and versatility that makes him an attractive prospect for the Ducks. His performance on the ice shows he can become a significant asset to the team.

As the hockey world waits for further updates on Carlsson's injury and recovery timeline, their initial fears of a severe injury have been alleviated, offering hope that this young talent will bounce back quickly.