Leo Carlsson Injury: What happened to Anaheim Ducks rookie?

The Anaheim Ducks suffered a major injury setback to rookie Leo Carlsson, who exited Thursday's game against the Calgary Flames.

Carlsson got himself injured during the mid-way of the third period after the Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weeger fell on his right leg near the boards.

The Ducks' rookie was in visible pain and was assisted off to the locker room by his teammates:

"Anaheim Ducks Leo Carlsson helped to trainer room for medical evaluation. (lower body discomfort)."

Expand Tweet

Upon looking at MacKenzie's fall on Carlsson's leg in slow motion, the landing looks scary, and it appears Carlsson has injured his right leg in the process.

Carlsson is currently listed with a lower-body injury, and there is no further update on the severity of the injury.

Drafted No. 2 by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2023 NHL draft, Carlsson has notched up 15 points with eight goals in 23 games so far in his rookie campaign.