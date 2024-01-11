In an interview with Sportsnet’s Mark Spector, Leon Draisaitl, the powerhouse forward for the Edmonton Oilers, shared his thoughts on Connor McDavid and his looming contract extension.

Draisaitl's previous contract negotiations in 2017 resulted in him signing an eight-year, $68 million contract. Meanwhile, McDavid secured an eight-year, $100 million deal just weeks before Draisaitl's 2017 agreement. This time, however, the dynamic has shifted, with Draisaitl poised to navigate negotiations before his close companion on the ice. Emphasizing the individual nature of the decision, Leon Draisaitl stated,

"At the end of the day, he's [McDavid] going to do what's best for him, and I'm going to have to do the same thing for me."

The synchronized timing of Draisaitl's potential free agency and the culmination of McDavid's current contract after 2024-25 is a potential cause of concern for Oilers management. Compounding the suspense are shocking rumors linking McDavid to other teams such as Toronto Maple Leafs.

At 28, Draisaitl boasts impressive stats, including three stellar seasons and a coveted Hart Trophy. Approaching the July 1 re-signing deadline, Draisaitl acknowledged the intricate nature of the decision-making process. Highligting the pivotal role the Oilers will play in determining his future with the team, he said:

"The Oilers have a say in this as well. Come July 1, at least. After that, it’s up to me."

Meanwhile, Draisaitl expressed his desire to lift the elusive Stanley Cup alongside McDavid, saying:

"Of course, I want to finish the job. That's why I pour my heart, my emotions — my body language, sometimes — into it every day."

Leon Draisaitl's Dominant Season: A Scoring Sensation's Ongoing Impact with the Oilers

In the current season, Leon Draisaitl has played 37 games for the Edmonton Oilers, contributing 19 goals and 24 assists.

Since being selected as the No. 3 pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, Draisaitl's journey with the Oilers has been marked by notable achievements. After a successful stint with Kelowna in the WHL, including winning the 2015 Memorial Cup MVP, he joined the Oilers in 2015-16.

Leon Draisaitl's impact continued in subsequent seasons, culminating in a standout 2019-20 campaign where he led the NHL in points, earning him the Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award. His remarkable performance in the 2021-22 season, alongside teammate Connor McDavid, demonstrated their offensive dominance, marking a significant chapter in Draisaitl's impactful tenure with the Oilers.