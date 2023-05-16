In the aftermath of their playoff exit at the hands of the Vegas Golden Knights, Leon Draisaitl spoke candidly about their performance. Draisaitl, a key player for the losing team stressed the need for self-reflection. Draisaitl's comments shed light on the challenges his team faced and the areas they need to address moving forward.

Reflecting on the series, Draisaitl acknowledged,

"You know, two good teams going at it."

Draisaitl's acknowledgement recognizes the strength of both teams and emphasizes the competitive nature of the matchup. However, he also expressed his team's frustration, stating,

"I think sometimes, as a team, for us, we find a way to lose games and more so beat ourselves than a team actually beating us."

His self-critical assessment highlights the importance of self-improvement and accountability within the team.

Draisaitl further explained:

"We play good teams, and sometimes we get beat by a better team. But I think we have to find a way to learn how to just not beat ourselves."

This realization emphasizes the need for the team to focus on minimizing their own mistakes and maximizing their potential. He recognized that their attacking style of play is effective, but there are moments where they need to adjust and protect their lead or tighten up defensively.

Leon Draisaitl further comments on the team's strengths and weaknesses

The German forward acknowledged the team's strengths, stating:

"We're an attacking team, we're going to beat teams by the way we play with our structure and with our speed."

This highlights the team's style of play and the confidence they have in their abilities. However, he also stressed the importance of adapting when necessary, adding,

"Sometimes, instead of, you know, we're going to beat teams, we have to find a way to lock it down if that's what you want to call it, or just find a way to not beat ourselves."

While the playoff loss is undoubtedly disheartening, the candid words of Leon Draisaitl provide a glimpse into the team's mindset and determination to learn from their mistakes. With the offseason ahead, the team can regroup, analyze their performance, and come back stronger. Next time hopefully they'll be better equipped to face future challenges on their journey towards success.

Leon Draisaitl has made a significant impact in the NHL with his exceptional skills. Draisaitl's remarkable abilities earned him a high draft position in 2014, where he was drafted third by the Edmonton Oilers.

