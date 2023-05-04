Since the start of the postseason, Leon Draisaitl has been the driving force behind the Edmonton Oilers' offensive line. On Wednesday, during the Oilers' Round 2 Game 1 against the Vegas Golden Knights, Draisaitl scored four goals.

Leon Draisaitl netted his fourth goal of the night and became the fifth different media.nhl.com/public/live-up… Did you really think he was done? 🤯Leon Draisaitl netted his fourth goal of the night and became the fifth different @EdmontonOilers player to score as many in a single #StanleyCup Playoffs game. #NHLStats Did you really think he was done? 🤯 Leon Draisaitl netted his fourth goal of the night and became the fifth different @EdmontonOilers player to score as many in a single #StanleyCup Playoffs game. #NHLStats: media.nhl.com/public/live-up… https://t.co/Tx6OF0eob4

A brilliant showdown from Draisaitl went into complete waste as the Edmonton Oilers suffered a 6-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. This was the second time in a row that a player has scored four goals in a single playoff game.

Despite all these remarkable individual performances, the team's have failed to win games. On Tuesday, Joe Pavelski scored four goals for the Dallas Stars, however, his team failed to register a victory and lost to the Seattle Kraken 5-4 (OT).

Fans were quick to react to the brilliant individual run of the show from Draisaitl and went onto Twitter to applaud him.

Here are some of the top reactions from the fans:

With four goals on the night, Leon Draisaitl has now extended his goal streak to four games and has garnered at least a point in all seven playoff games so far. Meanwhile, two of his four goals on Wednesday were scored from the powerplay, taking the Edmonton Oilers' powerplay goal tally to 11.

Leon Draisaitl is now the leading goal scorer in the 2023 playoffs

With his four goals in Game1 against the Vegas Golden Knights, Leon Draisaitl is now the leading goal-scorer in the 2023 playoffs. He's now scored 11 goals and posted the first four-game playoff game in the history of the Oilers since Jari Kurri in 1987.

The Oilers, however, failed to put a full stop to the Knights' offense to waste the four-goal night from their superstar forward.

Head coach Jay Woodcraft wasn't happy with his team's performance on the night and accepted that the team was not at all up to the mark as to where they should have been in the game (via NHL.com):

"I don't think our team was anywhere near what it needed to be to walk away with a road win in the playoffs. Leon had a great effort. He's been good all playoffs here, but our team can do things a lot better than we did tonight. … We had a chance, but there are things to clean up the goals against."

The Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights will be in action for Game 2 at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

