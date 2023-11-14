Leon Draisaitl issued major fine for “dangerous trip” against Bo Horvat: Reports

Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl has reportedly been fined $5,000 for what's being described as a "dangerous trip” on Bo Horvat of the New York Islanders. This incident, which occurred during Monday's game, sparked backlash from fans and became a topic of discussion regarding player safety in the NHL. The Oilers beat the Islanders 4-1 in the matchup.

The controversial play occurred in the second period when Leon Draisaitl executed a cross-check to Horvat's legs near the offensive zone. The nature of this hit, seemingly targeting Horvat’s lower body, has resulted in accusations of it being a "dirty” play with an intent to injure.

Although Horvat quickly recovered and got back on his feet, the potential danger of such an action did not go unnoticed.

The reported penalty imposed by the NHL is the maximum allowed under the Collective Bargaining Agreement without needing to hold a hearing.

Hockey insider Frank Seravalli shared this news via X, highlighting the league's decision to penalize Draisaitl for his actions.

The penalty won't affect Draisaitl's ability to continue playing, but it serves as a punishment and a clear message from the NHL that it will not tolerate actions that put its athletes at risk.

Leon Draisaitl was given a two-minute penalty for the Hovart trip during the game. The incident also sparked a debate about balancing aggressive play and protecting players from unnecessary harm. While physicality is a part of hockey, there is a line that players are expected not to cross.

Leon Draisaitl’s ice hockey career

Leon Draisaitl was selected second overall in the 2012 CHL Import Draft by the Prince Albert Raiders. His exceptional performance in the Canadian Hockey League caught the attention of NHL scouts, leading him to be drafted third overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Since joining the Oilers, Draisaitl has become a part of their core group, often playing alongside fellow superstar Connor McDavid. His versatility to play both center and wing positions, along with his size, strength and hockey intelligence, make him an adaptable and formidable offensive threat.

In the 2019-2020 season, Leon Draisaitl achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the first German player to win the Art Ross Trophy as the league’s top scorer. During that season, he also received the Hart Memorial Trophy as the regular season MVP and the Ted Lindsay Award, given to the most outstanding player as voted by fellow NHL players.