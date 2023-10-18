"Leon Draisaitl owns Nashville": Edmonton Oilers fans hail German winger for commanding victory against Nashville in season's first win

After suffering two consecutive defeats to the Canucks, the Edmonton Oilers redeemed themselves with a commanding 6-1 on-the-road victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

The Oilers had two consecutive defeats to the Vancouver Canucks. The defense and goaltending were both called into scrutiny. Moreover, the Oilers, who have one of the best offenses in the league, had a slight decline in goals, going 4-12 against the Canucks.

That completely changed against the Predators, though, as Edmonton remained solid and controlled the game until the end, and Jack Campbell was outstanding between the pipes. Their offensive firepower was on display, with Leon Draisaitl scoring twice and four other players contributing.

With the win over the Nashville Predators, the Edmonton Oilers have won their first game of the season, and fans could not have asked for a better response to redeem themselves with this performance.

Here's how fans reacted to the Oilers' thumping win over the Preds:

''Leon Draisaitl owns Nashville, 2 goals & 2 assists."

Here are some of the best reactions on X:

How did Edmonton Oilers beat the Nashville Predators?

The Nashville Predators (1-3-0) hosted the Edmonton Oilers (1-2-0) at the Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday. The game also saw the homecoming of the Oilers' defenseman Mattias Ekholm, who spent 12 seasons in Nashville's uniform.

In the first period, Leon Draisaitl put the team on board with a powerplay goal coming at the 8:11 mark off an assist from Zach Hyman. Two minutes later, Hyman gave the team a two-goal advantage.

With less than four minutes remaining before the second period, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins pushed the lead to 3-0 before Connor McDavid made it 4-0.

In the final period, Tommy Novak converted an assist from newly acquired Ryan O'Reilly to cut the Oilers' lead to 4-1.

However, a second powerplay goal from Draisaitl at the 7:53 mark put the Nashville Predators four goals behind. Warren Foegele then made it 6-1 and sealed the first win for the Edmonton Oilers.

Draisaitl and Hyman had four points apiece. Nugent-Hopkins had three points, while McDavid scored two in the contest. Jack Campbell made 42 saves and finished the contest with a.977 SV%.

The Oilers next play the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, October 19. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. ET.