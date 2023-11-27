Leon Draisaitl's girlfriend Celeste Desjardins announces new holiday-flick, Unforgettable Christmas

Edmonton Oilers star forward Leon Draisaitl's girlfriend, Celeste Desjardins, is making waves this holiday season with the announcement of her latest project, "Unforgettable Christmas."

The 27-year-old Canadian actress and model, originally from Sudbury, Ontario, has garnered attention not only for her relationship with the hockey sensation but also for her impressive career in the entertainment industry.

Desjardins has left her mark on popular television shows like "The Bold Type," "Good Witch" and "Flower Shop Mysteries." Beyond her acting prowess, she has collaborated with renowned brands like Nike, Adidas and Coca-Cola.

In a recent Instagram post, Desjardins shared her excitement about the holiday season and the release of her new movie. The caption reads:

"Happy Holidays, everyone! So excited for you to watch my new movie Unforgettable Christmas streaming now on Xumo Play in the US! This was a special one to be a part of. So grateful to everyone who brought this movie to life and for making my Princess dreams come true."

Fans can anticipate a delightful holiday experience as Celeste Desjardins takes on a leading role in "Unforgettable Christmas."

The film is now available for streaming on Xumo Play. Desjardins expressed her gratitude to the dedicated team that contributed to bringing this heartwarming holiday flick to life.

Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins' endearing relationship journey

Leon Draisaitl has been in a long-term and publicized relationship with the accomplished actress and model Celeste Desjardins since 2018.

The couple frequently shares glimpses of their life together on Instagram. Their official acknowledgment of their relationship in June the same year marked a milestone. Since then, fans have been treated to snapshots of the duo enjoying vacations, including a memorable getaway to Kos, Greece's Dhodhekanisos.

Born on Jun. 14, 1996, in Sudbury, Ontario, Celeste Desjardins has carved out a successful career in the entertainment industry, with notable roles in films like "Taken," "Skate God" and "Haven." Her leading roles in "Lost & Found" in 2017, have further solidified her status.

Beyond the screen, Celeste's early passion for music, dance and theater, evident from her dance lessons at the age of four, adds another layer to her dynamic persona.

The couple's compatibility is evident not only through their shared interests but also with Celeste frequently supporting Leon at various Oilers' sporting events. Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins make a captivating pair, balancing their successful careers with a shared love for life's adventures.