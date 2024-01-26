"Less than Marner" - NHL fans react as Owen Tippett signs eight-year extension with Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers made a significant move in securing their future by signing rising star Owen Tippett to an eight-year contract extension.

The news broke through Sportsnet reporter Elliotte Friedman, who shared the details on the X platform. According to Friedman's post, the extension is expected to fall within $6 million to $6.5 million annually.

Expand Tweet

NHL fans, always quick to share their opinions and reactions, flooded the platform with diverse perspectives on Tippett's long-term commitment to the Flyers. One fan couldn't help but draw comparisons with Toronto Maple Leafs right winger Mitchell Marner:

"Less than Marner…"

Expand Tweet

Another fan took a more sentimental approach, acknowledging the significance of the day for Owen Tippett and his family:

"Memorable day for this young man and his family. They will reflect on their entire journey tonight preferably sharing a bottle of the good stuff lol remarkable. Thank you for sharing with us."

Expand Tweet

Not all reactions were uniformly positive, as one fan expressed skepticism about the financial terms of the deal:

"Holy steal especially after the season he’s been having, this deal could look silly in a few years."

Expand Tweet

However, amid varying opinions, some fans unequivocally celebrated the news. One enthusiastic supporter wrote:

"A great contract extension for Owen Tippet and the Flyers! Very well deserved!"

Expand Tweet

On the other end of the spectrum, a fan succinctly posted:

"Less than what I thought."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Owen Tippett's eight-year commitment to the Philadelphia Flyers has certainly ignited a range of reactions, from comparisons to other players' contracts to heartfelt reflections on the player's journey.

Owen Tippett's performance this season

Owen Tippett, turning 25 next month, was set to become a restricted free agent this summer, but the Philadelphia Flyers have secured his future with an eight-year contract extension.

Experiencing his second consecutive career-best season, Tippett has amassed 18 goals and 30 points in 46 games, following a remarkable 27 goals and 49 points in 77 games the previous season.

Owen Tippett's journey in the NHL

Initially drafted by the Florida Panthers as the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Tippett showcased his potential as a top prospect with exceptional skating and shooting abilities. After signing a three-year, entry-level contract with the Panthers, he made his NHL debut in the 2017-18 season, recording seven shots against the Philadelphia Flyers.

In a significant trade just days before the 2022 deadline, Tippett became a core piece for the Flyers in the exchange that sent Claude Giroux to the Florida Panthers.