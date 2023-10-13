"Levi is a fraud": Buffalo Sabres opening night loss against New York Rangers leaves fans irate

The Buffalo Sabres suffered a crushing 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers at home in Key Bank Center on Thursday night.

There is a lot of optimism surrounding Buffalo this season. But fans hoping to see the city's longest 12-year playoff drought end did not expect this kind of start, especially at home. Don Granato still has some work left to be done before heading deep into the season.

Meanwhile, it was a dream start for Peter Laviolette as he kicked off his Ragers coaching tenure with a thumping victory. Here's how fans reacted to the Buffalo Sabres' shortcomings in the game, with one fan expressing his frustration at young goaltender Devon Levi:

"Levi is a FRAUDDDDD"

Here are some of the best reactions on X:

Buffalo Sabres vs New York Rangers highlights

The Rangers dominated the game from the start, with Alexis Lafreniere making it 1-0 for the team at the 3:47 mark.

At the halfway mark, Chris Kreider slotted the puck past Devon Levi off Adam Fox's assist giving the Rangers a two-goal advantage before heading into the second period.

At 12:49 into the second period, Artemi Panarin made it 3-0 for the Rangers. JJ Peterka put the Sabres on the board for the first time to cut the lead to 3-1 before heading into the final period.

The same dominating storyline followed for the New York Rangers, as goals from Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba ensured a commanding 5-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Kreider and Mika Zibanejad had three points apiece while Panarin had two in the contest. Meanwhile, Devon Levi made 26 saves and finished the contest with a .867 SV% for the Sabres. Igor Shesterkin made 24 saves with a .960 SV% for the Blue Shirts.

The Sabres take on the New York Islanders on Saturday, October 14. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. ET.