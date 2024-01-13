"Life can change in an instant" - Shane Pinto speaks out about his league-first 41-game gambling suspension

Shane Pinto found a glimmer of hope during Friday's practice. Emerging from one of the lengthiest suspensions in NHL history, the young center was granted permission to return to the ice with his Ottawa teammates, marking a pivotal moment in his challenging journey.

According to The Athletic, Ian Mendes reported Pinto as saying:

“I don’t want to get too emotional, but it’s awesome, It’s been a long road for me.”

Pinto's journey was not a straightforward one, marred by unexpected obstacles and twists.

Initially stemming from a contractual standoff between the restricted free agent and the hockey team, the situation took an unforeseen turn when, in late October, the NHL disclosed the primary reason for Pinto's absence at the start of the regular season.

He was under investigation for gambling-related activities, and on Oct. 26, the league handed down a league-first 41-game suspension for "activities related to sports wagering." Pinto confessed:

“I was definitely caught off guard. It broke my heart, honestly. I care about this game so much. I put so much time and effort into it. To get it taken away from you for that long, it’s tough to hear. You’re kind of in shock at first.”

In his first public statement since the suspension was announced, Pinto shared the profound impact the ordeal had on him following his long absence from the sport he loves. The suspension, lasting exactly half the regular season, left him devastated and in a state of disbelief.

Pinto reflected when asked about the most significant lesson learned during this challenging process:

“Life can change in an instant. I learned that pretty quick.”

Shane Pinto's candid admission of the emotional toll and unexpected turns in his career sheds light on the personal struggles he faced during the suspension.

Shane Pinto set to make NHL comeback

Ottawa Senators player Shane Pinto is set to return on Jan. 21. Pinto, 23 emphasizes learning from the experience and hopes to caution fellow players.

He acknowledges the scrutiny on professional athletes, citing the growing influence of gambling in sports. Shane Pinto, a full-time NHL player last season, wants to start afresh, feeling regret for letting down his teammates:

"It's been a tough couple months here, and I know I've been a distraction towards (the team), so I kind of feel bad about that.

"I just want to really focus on hockey here and put this all behind me. It was definitely a learning lesson for me, and I just want to make good of it and try to get the trust back from the boys and all the fans."