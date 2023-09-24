Lightning HC addresses Andrei Vasilevskiy's absence from Tampa Bay's training camp

The Tampa Bay Lightning's training camp has kicked into high gear, but Andrei Vasilevskiy's notable absence from the action has raised some eyebrows among fans and analysts.

The star goaltender has been conspicuously absent from most training camp sessions, prompting questions about his status for the upcoming season. Lightning head coach Jon Cooper recently provided some insights into the situation.

"He's been on a bit and, then, he's been off. He's wrestling with some things right now physically," explained Cooper when asked about Vasilevskiy's absence. "It's early in training camp, so we don't need to rush anything along with him. When he's ready to go, he will be out there. You can consider him day to day, I guess."

Cooper's statement suggests that the player is dealing with some physical issues that have limited his participation in training camp thus far. However, the coach also sought to alleviate concerns about the long-term implications of the goaltender's absence, stating,

"Not as of now, no."

Expand Tweet

Lightning organization appears to be taking a cautious approach in Andrei Vasilevskiy's situation

It's worth noting that the Lightning organization appears to be cautious with their star netminder. Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reported that Andrei Vasilevskiy is dealing with minor injuries, which is unsurprising given his history.

In the latter part of the 2022-23 season, Vasilevskiy faced his fair share of injury setbacks. These challenges underscore the importance of ensuring that the goaltender is fully prepared and physically fit before he returns to regular action.

With the regular season on the horizon, Vasilevskiy must be in peak condition to provide the Lightning with the world-class goaltending they've come to expect.

Last season, despite battling injuries, Vasilevskiy posted a record of 34-22-4 with a .915 save percentage. While these statistics are still impressive, they were his lowest save percentage since 2015, indicating the toll injuries can take on even the most talented players.

The Lightning are definitely looking for a Stanley Cup win and are undoubtedly eager to have their star goaltender back in top form for the upcoming season. Vasilevskiy's presence between the pipes is crucial to their success, and the organization is wise not to rush his recovery and risk exacerbating any lingering issues.

As training camp progresses and Vasilevskiy continues his rehabilitation, Lightning fans will hope for positive health updates. The team's cautious approach reflects their commitment to the long-term well-being of their star player.