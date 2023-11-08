"Like they aren't missing their 2 star players" - NHL fans react to Paul Bissonnette's questionable take on Devils

During an NHL on TNT episode, Paul Bissonnette shared his remarks about the performance of the New Jersey Devils this season.

Bissonnette suggested that the Devils’ struggles were directly linked to the absence of their two-star players.

"They have not look good, way too many mistakes, I know that they're goona say, end of the four-game road trip, you know them laying a egg, minus their best two players. They got to go in a different mindset in these games."

On X (formerly Twitter), fans reacted to his comments supporting the Devils and expressed their disagreement.

Bissonnette’s comments came when the Devils faced challenges due to two players being out of action. Jack Hughes suffered a right shoulder injury, while Nico Hischier is dealing with an upper-body injury.

One particular fan directly challenged his viewpoint with the comment,

Many other fans echoed this sentiment by expressing that Bissonnette’s analysis was overly simplistic and failed to consider the team's dynamics.

This controversy highlights a debate about how players’ absence can impact a team’s overall performance.

A bit about Paul Bissonnette

Paul Bissonnette has gained recognition for his skills on the ice and now as a podcaster. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2003. He has played for Phoenix Coyotes, Manchester Monarchs (AHL), Ontario Reign (AHL) and Cardiff Devils.

His involvement in media after retiring from hockey has allowed him to remain influential within the sports community. His outspoken nature and strong opinions have solidified his position as a figure in sports commentary.

Bissonnette’s Canadian roots are evident both in his career and personal life. As a Francophone Canadian, he has lived in the United States and Wales while playing.