"Like music to my ears" - Sean Avery weighs in on Mike Babcock phone allegations

Former NHL player Sean Avery recently shared his views on the controversy surrounding former coach Mike Babcock in an interview with the Quick Shift Podcast. Avery, who played under Babcock approximately 20 years ago for the Cincinnati Mighty Ducks, had some intriguing insights to offer on the situation.

Avery kicked off by expressing his amusement at the unfolding drama, describing it as:

"So this is just too good. This Mike Babcock situation is, it's music to my ears."

Avery then delved into a peculiar incident involving Boone Jenner, a player who had been called in by Babcock. Avery couldn't resist complimenting Jenner's name, humorously suggesting that it could rival even the most iconic American names. He quipped:

"Like, you find me a better name than Boone Jenner. It's almost so good a name that I want the guy that killed Osama Bin Laden to be named Boone Jenner."

However, Avery's commentary didn't stop at humor. He questioned the rationale behind Babcock's actions, stating:

"What was Mike Babcock looking for? If you want to find out something about somebody, I don't think you go to the camera roll. I think you go to the apps. You get into the nitty-gritty of the phone. You mine that data."

Avery also humorously referred to Babcock as a "boomer" and suggested that Babcock might have missed an opportunity to gain deeper insights into his players' lives, stating:

"Now Babs is a boomer, so maybe he doesn't understand that there's layers of this technology, but if you ask me, that was a missed opportunity."

In this candid interview, Sean Avery provided a unique perspective on Mike Babcock's controversial actions, offering a mix of humor and critical analysis. Avery's remarks shed light on the evolving relationship between technology and sports, particularly in the context of privacy and personal boundaries.

The Origin of the NHL's 'Sean Avery Rule'

Sean Avery made hockey history with his unconventional tactics. During a 2008 playoff game against the New Jersey Devils, Avery disrupted goalie Martin Brodeur by waving his arms and stick in front of him during a five-on-three power play. Although not against the rules at the time, the act was widely criticized as unsportsmanlike.

In response, the NHL swiftly introduced "The Sean Avery Rule," prohibiting players from obstructing a goalkeeper's vision by standing directly in front of them. Violating this rule now incurs a two-minute penalty, ensuring Avery's unique legacy in the league's rulebook.