Linus Ullmark Injury Update: Timeline of Boston Bruins goalie's recovery and expected return date

Linus Ullmark left the ice during the Boston Bruins' 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.

Ullmark left the game midway through the third period. The 29-year-old appeared to injure himself while making a split save during the early moments of the third period.

However, Boston fans don't have to worry too much about their star goaltender's health status. Coach Jim Montgomery provided an update that Ullmark's early exit was only a 'precautionary' measure and that their star goaltender will be fine. His expected return date hasn't been announced, though.

The leading 2023 Vezina Trophy candidate was replaced by Jeremy Swayman. Ullmark had 19 saves from 21 shots before he left the ice. The 29-year-old star netminder has played 48 games for the Boston Bruins this season. He has a 39-6-1 record with a 1.89 goal-against-average and a save percentage of .938.

Linus Ullmark becomes 13th NHL goalie to score a goal

In February against the Vancouver Canucks, the 2023 leading Vazina Trophy candidate displayed a heroic moment on the ice.

Linus Ullmark scored a goal from the other side to put the puck back into the empty net. The goal itself was a beauty. This was his first NHL goal. In a post-game interview, he shared his happiness:

"It's hard to describe what I'm feeling right now. ... I have to digest it. ... I'm just so bloody happy. I just had to take my chance there.”

This remarkable goal from the 29-year-old made him only the thirteenth goalie to put the puck back into the net in NHL history. New York Islanders netminder Billy Smith was the first to do so.

Ullmark made his NHL debut for the Buffalo Sabres in the 2015-16 season. After six years with them, he joined the Boston Bruins in 2021. Linus Ullmark is into his eighth season in the NHL and has played in 207 games.

He averages 57 minutes of playing time on the ice and has a save percentage of .919. Ullmark has conceded 2.5 goals per game.

