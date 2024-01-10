Linus Ullmark Injury: What happened to Boston Bruins goaltender?

Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark suffered a significant setback in Tuesday's game against the Arizona Coyotes. The incident took place at 2:40 of overtime at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona. Ullmark sustained a lower-body injury while attempting to make a crucial glove save on Coyotes forward Logan Cooley’s wrist shot from the slot. Despite his efforts, the puck sailed over the crossbar, and Ullmark's injury forced him to leave the game.

The injury occurred after Ullmark stretched in an attempt to stop the shot, highlighting the physical toll goaltenders often face in their position. The severity of the lower-body injury remains undisclosed, but the sight of Ullmark being assisted off the ice by two teammates was undoubtedly concerning for the Bruins and their fans.

Expand Tweet

Before the injury, Ullmark had a commendable performance, making 32 saves in the game. His absence in overtime, however, had an immediate impact on the outcome. Jeremy Swayman stepped in as the replacement goaltender, but unfortunately, he allowed a goal on the first shot he faced. Arizona forward Nick Schmaltz capitalized on the situation, scoring at 4:04 of overtime and securing a 4-3 victory for the Coyotes.

Charlie McAvoy's statement on Linus Ullmark's injury

Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy expressed the team's confidence in their goaltending depth despite the challenging circumstances. McAvoy acknowledged the difficulty of a goaltender entering the game cold but emphasized the team's capability to adapt and make the most of the situation.

According to NHL.com, Charlie McAvoy said:

“It’s not an ideal situation, but we're confident in our group and whoever is going to be in there. We have all the confidence in 'Sway' coming in, but you never want to see that stuff happen, It’s tough for a goalie to come in cold, but we're capable of doing that, no matter what the circumstances are. Whatever the hand you're dealt, you play with it and [try to] make the most of it.”

Linus Ullmark's injury is a significant blow to the Bruins, considering his impressive performance throughout the season. In 21 games (20 starts), Ullmark boasts a record of 13-5-2 with a 2.75 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage.

The 30-year-old goaltender had previously earned recognition with the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goalie in the previous season. In that remarkable campaign, Linus Ullmark achieved a 40-6-1 record with a stellar 1.89 goals-against average, a .938 save percentage and two shutouts in 49 games (48 starts).