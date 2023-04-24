Linus Ullmark vs Matthew Tkachuk: Massive brawl ensues in game involving Bruins and Panthers

The Boston Bruins and Linus Ullmark are just one game away from moving into Round 2 of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs. On Sunday, the Black and Yellow beat the Florida Panthers 6-2 to go 3-1 up in the series, but the win was marred by a huge brawl between both teams.

Linus Ullmark has been brilliant for the Bruins in guarding the goal line. His best performance in the series came during Game 4, making 41 saves and posting a .953 save percentage on the night.

Tensions between the two teams sparked with just less than three minutes remaining in the third period. It happened after Matthew Tkachuk tangled with Linus Ullmark with his stick near the net. The two players were shoving, and Ullmark dropped his gloves and helmet, geared up to fight Tkachuk, but officials intervened and stopped.

The Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers series has been full of occurrences of dropping glove moments from both ends. Game 4 was no exception, as it also featured players involved in fights on multiple occasions.

How did Linus Ullmark's Boston Bruins fare against Panthers in Game 4?

Game 4 of the Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers series was held at the FLA Arena in Florida on Sunday.

Brad Marchand opened the scoring sheet for the Bruins at the 9:45 mark of the first period, putting the puck back into the net on a powerplay. Into the second period, Jake Dbrusk put them 2-0 ahead at the 1:52 mark.

Matthew Tkachuk put the Panthers right back into the game, scoring at the 16:00 mark of the second period to halve the Bruins' lead before heading into the third period. The Bruins entered the third period in dominant fashion, leaving the Panthers with no opportunity to mount a comeback.

Tyler Bertuzzi extended the Bruins' lead to 3-1 at 2:26 of the third. Sam Bennett responded for the Bruins, scoring a powerplay goal at the 6:11 mark of the third period.

Just over two minutes later, Jake DeBrusk scored his second of the night to restore the Bruins' two-goal lead, making it 4-2. With less than five minutes left in the third period, Taylor Hall scored the fifth and a winning goal for the Bruins to snatch Game 4.

The two teams will back in action for Game 5 on Wednesday at the TD Garden.

Poll : 0 votes