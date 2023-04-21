Linus Ullmark will be a game-time decision ahead of crucial Game 2 against Florida Panthers

Boston Bruins' top goaltender Linus Ullmark's presence remains a big question mark heading into Friday night's game. However, the Bruins will also be without their top center Patrice Bergeron for Game 3 against the Florida Panthers.

Ullmark is listed as a game-time decision, which means that the Bruins may have to turn to backup goaltender Jeremy Swayman. His absence from the team's morning skate on Friday has fueled speculation that he may be dealing with an injury.

The Swedish goaltender was a standout performer for Boston during the regular season. He posted an incredible record of 40-6-1 with a league-leading .938 save percentage and 1.89 goals against average. He made 31 saves in Boston's 3-1 victory in Game 1 of the series, but struggled in the Bruins' 5-3 loss in Game 2 on Wednesday, allowing five goals on 29 shots.

If Ullmark is unable to play, Swayman will likely get the start in Game 3. The 24-year-old rookie has been impressive in his first NHL season, posting a 24-6-4 record with a .920 save percentage and 2.27 goals against average.

The Bruins will need a strong performance from their goaltender in Game 3, as they look to regain the lead in the best-of-seven series against the Panthers. The two teams are tied at one game apiece heading into Friday night's matchup. The Game 4 is scheduled for Sunday afternoon in Florida.

The Bruins will also need to generate more offense against a strong Panthers team that finished third in the NHL in goals scored during the regular season.

After spending the first five seasons of his career with the Buffalo Sabres, Ullmark signed with the Boston Bruins as a free agent in the summer of 2021 and has since established himself as the team's starting goaltender.

Linus Ullmark's first regular-season game with the Bruins came on October 22, 2021, and it was a memorable one for the Swedish goaltender. He faced his former team, the Sabres, and led the Bruins to a 4-1 victory, making 33 saves in the process.

On January 19, 2023, Ullmark reached a milestone in his career, notching his 100th career win in a 25-save performance against the New York Islanders.

Just over a month later, on February 25, he became just the 13th goaltender in NHL history to score a goal, shooting the puck directly into the Vancouver Canucks' empty net in the waning moments of the Bruins' 3-1 victory.

