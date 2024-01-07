'Literally Carey Price': Sam Montembeault earns NHL fans' plaudits for exceptional shootout stop vs Rangers' Mika Zibanejad

Goaltender Sam Montembeault showcased his skills on Saturday. He made a staggering 45 saves and single-handedly secured a crucial victory for the Montreal Canadiens against the New York Rangers. The Canadiens triumphed 4-3 in a tiebreaker that saw Cole Caufield's lone goal making all the difference.

Montreal dominated early in the second period, leading 3-0 with goals from Brendan Gallagher, Sean Monahan and Joel Armia. But the Rangers made a comeback, setting the stage for a nail-biting finish.

However, Montembeault's remarkable performance beyond regulation time led Montreal to victory. Apart from his 45 saves, he was exceptional in the shootout, stopping all three attempts from the Rangers. This included a memorable one-handed deke from Mika Zibanejad.

The save captured the attention of the hockey fans on Reddit. The subreddit r/hockey quickly posted about Montembeault's stellar performance with the title:

"Montembeault robs Zibanejad on his shootout attempt."

Fans flooded the post with their reactions, expressing awe and admiration for the goaltender's skills.

One fan aptly dubbed Montembeault:

"Sam 'Literally Carey Price' Montembeault."

Another fan expressed how impressed he was by Montembeault's standout performance:

"Might be one of my favourite saves ever, Monty was just on one tonight."

One fan humorously asked,

"Is that Carey?"

