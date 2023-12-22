"Live look on their season, luck, luck and more luck" - NHL fans react as Flyers score one of the weirdest goals of the season

In a recent game, Philadelphia Flyers' center Morgan Frost managed to steal the spotlight with what is being hailed as the "Goal of the Year." The Flyers Nation, an enthusiastic community of fans, took to their X account to share a video post capturing the jaw-dropping moment with a caption that read:

"MORGAN FROST GOAL OF THE YEAR!!!!!! #FLYERS."

The play-by-play description highlights how Frost skillfully chipped the puck off his skate, creating an unexpected trajectory that caught everyone, including the opposing goalie, Juuse Saros, off guard.

Morgan Frost showcased an extraordinary level of creativity by bouncing the puck off both his skate and the back of the opposing goalie. As the puck found its way into the net, the Philadelphia faithful erupted in cheers and excitement, celebrating the unexpected turn of events.

The video quickly gained traction on social media platforms, particularly Twitter, where NHL fans from all corners chimed in with their reactions to this peculiar goal. One fan expressed a mix of disbelief and amusement, stating,

"Live look on the Flyers season, luck, luck, and more luck."

Another fan kept it simple, summing up the goal with a single word:

"That was crazy."

One fan had a hilarious response to Morgan Frost's performance. He said:

"Just pure skill. Most under rated player"

As the video continues to circulate and NHL fans continue to share their thoughts, Morgan Frost's fluke goal stands out as one of the weirdest and most memorable moments of the season.

Flyers' Nine-Game Point Streak Ends with 4-2 Loss to Predators

The Flyers' nine-game point streak ended with a 4-2 loss to the Predators. Philip Tomasino scored the game-tying and game-winning goals, while Nashville added an empty-netter.

Morgan Frost and Sean Couturier scored for Philadelphia. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak, with Philadelphia going 7-0-2 in the point streak. Coach John Tortorella emphasized the need for offensive balance and acknowledged the importance of forechecking.

He said:

"We're in the end of December, You don't know what your team is until the end of January, you really don't."

Goalie Samuel Ersson, 8-1-1 in his last 10 starts, made 27 saves. Carter Hart, recovering from illness, backed up Ersson.

Frost took a hit but returned, and Yakov Trenin's boarding led to a failed power play. Cam Atkinson's goal drought continued in the 2-2 game. Philadelphia faces the Red Wings before a three-day holiday break.