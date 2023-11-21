"Lock that thug up" - NHL fans left aghast by latest update on Milan Lucic's domestic violence case

Forward Milan Lucic of the Boston Bruins became the center of an alarming incident early on Saturday morning that has angered the NHL community.

Following his detention, Lucic was charged in relation to a domestic incident that had been reported. The news quickly spread across X (formerly called Twitter), prompting reactions from fans, players and insiders.

Prominent NHL insider Frank Seravalli, known for his updates on player-related news tweeted to share a crucial development in Lucic's case:

"#NHLBruins Milan Lucic pleads not guilty to assaulting his wife in Boston court on Tuesday, released on his own recognizance."

The announcement sparked a flurry of responses from concerned NHL fans, each providing a glimpse into the diverse reactions in the hockey community. One fan expressed a strong stance:

"Lock that thug up."

Another fan chose to highlight the obvious:

"Lucic is prohibited from abusing or harassing his wife. Pretty sure that's always prohibited lol."

A different perspective emerged with a fan's comment on Lucic's perceived toughness:

"Real tough guy!!"

The tone took a more critical turn with a fan expressing disappointment in Lucic's response to the charges:

"What a loser can’t even plead guilty and admit what he did and take the punishment. Like the punishment he gave his wife."

Milan Lucic pleaded not guild in court

Milan Lucic was detained in relation to a reported domestic incident and is facing legal challenges as he had to appear in court.

The incident allegedly happened after a fight broke out between Lucic and his wife and turned physical. Lucic's wife, Brittany, made a 911 call claiming that the NHL player attempted to choke her during the altercation.

According to the police report, she also said that Lucic pulled her hair. Officers noted redness on the victim's chest on arrival at the scene.

Milan Lucic entered a not-guilty plea to the accusation of assault and battery against a family member during the arraignment. The next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 19.

According to the police report, Lucic, who was reportedly drunk, lost his temper when he couldn't find his phone, which resulted in him confronting his wife. Team captain Brad Marchand expressed support for Lucic and his family:

"Yea, definitely worried about Britt and the kids and Luc himself, but they have all the support in the world. Anything they need, we are going to be here for them."

The result of the legal proceedings will now decide Lucic's future in the NHL.