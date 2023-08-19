Logan Stanley contract: How much is the Winnipeg Jets defenceman’s extension worth? 

Logan Stanley is the hockey defenseman for the Winnipeg Jets whose name has been trending in the NHL realm for the recent contract extension that he has earned.

The 25-year-old hockey star has finally come to terms with the Jets, who are offering him $1 million in annual average salary for a one-year’s extended contract for the 2023-24 season.

Logan Stanley has demonstrated utmost loyalty and amazing gameplay for the Jets since they selected him in the first round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft with the 18th overall pick. The young hockey athlete played 19 games with the Jets during the 2022-23 season.

Beginning his career as a minor leaguer with the Waterloo Wolves and OHL’s Windsor Spitfires, Stanley slowly established his presence in the NHL by showcasing his prolific grip over the puck with the Jets.

Logan Stanley’s stats from last season

Logan Stanley showed off his talent with the Winnipeg Jets in the last season with a total of three points, which included one goal and two assists. Stanley’s prowess on the ice helped him rack up 21 penalty minutes in whatever games he played in the previous season.

Kitchener native Logan Stanley strengthened his position in the Jets’ roster by helping with their postseason attempts and playing in one playoff game. He has played in 114 NHL games in his career and has gained great experience throughout his time with the team.

The NHL fans have witnessed Stanley’s exceptional performance on the ice throughout this tenure with the Jets by accumulating a total of 20 points, which includes three goals and 17 assists. Stanley’s performance throughout the 2023-24 season will play a crucial role in determining whether he stays with the Jets or joins a different club.

Besides being a part of the NHL, Stanley has had a career past with the international team of Canada as well. His participation in the 2016 IIHF World U18 Championships was an important turning point in his hockey journey. The young hockey prospect was given an opportunity to train with Canada for the 2018 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships. However, despite his commitment and efforts, Stanley did not make it to the final team’s roster.

With the Winnipeg Jets re-signing the talented NHL defenseman, the hockey community will be looking forward to witnessing Logan Stanley in the upcoming season and proving them right.