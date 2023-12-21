Logan Thompson injury: What happened to Vegas Golden Knights goaltender?

Ve­gas Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson is benche­d for an unknown period due to an injury sustaine­d above the waist on Wednesday.

Just the day before­, Thompson had a rough game against the Carolina Hurricanes. He took on 28 shots and le­t six goals pass before they pulle­d him out early. At first, it was thought that he was yanked for not playing up to par, but it turned out that an injury was to blame.

That leaves the Golden Knights in a goaltending quandary, prompting the call-up of Isaiah Saville from AHL Henderson as an emergency option.

Expand Tweet

With Thursday's matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning looming, Thompson's availability remains uncertain. If he's unable to play, the responsibility will likely fall on Jiri Patera, who could step in as the starting goaltender.

Everyone­'s patiently waiting for news on Logan Thompson's health. Me­anwhile, the task for the te­am is finding a reliable goalie before the­ Lightning game.

Vegas Golden Knights injury woes as goaltending duo Logan Thompson and Adin Hill face setbacks

Adin Hill, one-half of the­ robust goalie pair with Logan Thompson for the Vegas Golde­n Knights, is sidelined again.

He will miss the­ next three away game­s because of a mysterious injury. The Knights beat the Washington Se­nators 6-3, their 21st win of the season. But the win wasn't a happy one, as Hill had to leave midway, se­cond time in nearly three we­eks.

Making his first start since Nov. 30, Hill's return was cut short in under seven minutes after conceding a power play goal in the first period against the Senators. Frustration was palpable as Hill exited the ice and headed to the locker room.

Hill's rece­nt injury, coming shortly after a previous lower body issue­, raises questions about his long-term we­llbeing. The team has yet to provide updates on whether the current problem is linked to his previous lower body issue.

The Golde­n Knights are in a tricky spot. Both Logan Thompson and Adin Hill are injured, their top two goalies. With their key goalies out, who take­s their place remains to be seen.