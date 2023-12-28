"Logan Thompson should be traded": Fans speculate Vegas Golden Knights goaltender's future as Stanley Cup champs lose 5-2 to 30th placed Anaheim Ducks

The Vegas Golden Knights, reigning Stanley Cup champions, lost 5-2 to the 30th-placed Anaheim Ducks. The Ducks performed well, with Brett Leason achieving his first 2-goal game in the NHL. Also, Jamie Drysdale ended his goal drought for Anaheim.

The spotlight, though, shifted to Knights goaltender Logan Thompson, who made 21 saves out of the 26 shots he faced. With the Golden Knights suffering a setback, NHL fans expressed their concerns and frustrations, speculating about Thompson's future with the team.

One fan, disappointed with Thompson's performance, commented:

"Absolute trash. Thompson should be traded."

Another expressed desperation:

"Why are we still not pulling out Thompson? Somebody help us!"

One frustrated fan drew parallels to another team's struggles:

"For a minute, I thought I was watching the STL Blues. WTF!!! PULL THOMPSON!!!!!!"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

The 5-2 defeat to the Ducks has left Vegas fans speculating about not just the team's playoff hopes but also about the goaltender situation.

As fans express their concerns and frustrations, the Vegas Golden Knights faces crucial decisions in addressing the team's recent struggles and steady the ship for the remainder of the season.

Anaheim Ducks' convincing 5-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights

The Anaheim Ducks dominated the Vegas Golden Knights with a convincing 5-2 victory on Wednesday night. Brett Leason played his first career two-goal performance, while Jamie Drysdale ended his 21-month goal drought, contributing to the Ducks' four-goal first period.

Frank Vatrano and Troy Terry also found the net during the opening 12 minutes, marking the 16th time in franchise history that Anaheim scored at least four times in the first period. Mason McTavish's three assists and Cam Fowler's two contributed to the Ducks' offense, while goaltender John Gibson stopped 30 shots.

Leason's early redirect and rebound goals set the tone for Anaheim, securing a three-goal lead. Drysdale, returning after an injury hiatus, impressed with a snap shot that eluded Vegas goalie Logan Thompson.

Despite goals from Alec Martinez and Mark Stone for the Vegas Golden Knights, they couldn't claw back the Ducks' early lead. The victory marks a four-game losing streak for the Golden Knights, leaving fans questioning about the Ducks' potential resurgence.