Following reports of his retirement on Jul. 5, 2023, it's an opportune time to reflect on the career of Patric Hornqvist.

Although his final season was marred by injuries, with just 22 NHL games played, Hornqvist leaves behind a legacy as a two-time Stanley Cup champion and one of the premier net-front presences of his time.

Let's delve into Hornqvist's contributions to the game and the impact he made throughout his career.

Net-front presence and scoring ability

Patric Hornqvist will be remembered as one of the best net-front presences of his era.

His ability to position himself in front of the opposing goaltender, using his physicality and hockey IQ to create scoring opportunities, made him a valuable asset to any team.

Hornqvist excelled at screening goalies, deflecting shots and capitalizing on rebounds. His relentless work ethic and determination to win battles in front of the net often resulted in crucial goals, making him a significant offensive contributor throughout his career.

Championship success with Pittsburgh Penguins

Hornqvist's tenure with the Pittsburgh Penguins played a pivotal role in his career. There, he won two Stanley Cups (in 2016 and 2017).

In the 2016 championship run, Hornqvist cemented his place in Penguins history by scoring the game-winning goal in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Nashville Preators.

His performance epitomized his ability to come up clutch in crucial moments and contribute to team success. Hornqvist's contributions to the Penguins' championship wins solidified his place as a fan-favorite and respected figure within the organization.

Patric Hornqvist's tenacity, work ethic and leadership

Throughout his career, Hornqvist was known for his tenacity, work ethic and leadership qualities.

He consistently demonstrated a relentless drive to win battles, giving maximum effort. His passionate style of play and determination to compete in the tough areas of the ice served as an inspiration to his teammates.

As Patric Hornqvist retires from professional hockey, his career will be remembered for his prowess as a net-front presence and role in securing two Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Hornqvist's ability to score crucial goals, excel in front of the net and lead by example made him a valued asset to any NHL team he played for. Despite his final season being limited by injuries, Hornqvist's impact on the game will not be forgotten. Je leaves behind a legacy as a respected competitor and champion in the NHL.

