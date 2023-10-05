"Looks happy and scared at the same time": Sergei Bobrovsky's rollercoaster adventure during Panthers' universal visit cracks up fans

Sergei Bobrovsky, the Russian professional ice hockey goaltender for the Florida Panthers, has taken fans on a rollercoaster adventure that they won't soon forget.

The Panthers' Universal visit became the talk of the town, and the team's Twitter account couldn't resist sharing the excitement, captioning their post with a simple

"#NewProfilePic."

Expand Tweet

Little did they know that this seemingly innocuous tweet would set off a flurry of reactions from NHL fans across the internet.

One enthusiastic fan tweeted,

"he looks happy and scared at the same time?????"

Expand Tweet

Another fan chimed in with,

"Admin we don’t deserve you."

Expand Tweet

One fan tweeted,

"You are the best for this!!! Love you Bob!!!!"

Expand Tweet

Finally, one more fan added,

"Panthers admin are the funniest and best admin in the league."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Sergei Bobrovsky's rollercoaster adventure at Universal Studios not only entertains fans but also humanizes the athletes they admire.

NHL Star and Russian Goaltending Sensation Sergei Bobrovsky's journey

Sergei Bobrovsky is a highly accomplished Russian ice hockey goaltender currently playing for the Florida Panthers in the NHL.

Over the course of his career, he has also suited up for the Philadelphia Flyers and Columbus Blue Jackets, where he gained recognition as one of the league's premier goaltenders, earning the nickname "Bob."

Bobrovsky's excellence between the pipes has been acknowledged with two Vezina Trophy wins, coming in the 2012–13 and 2016–17 seasons while he was with the Blue Jackets.

His remarkable talent was evident early in his career when he played a pivotal role in the 2007 Super Series. In it, he logged extensive ice time as a goaltender in a series commemorating the 35th anniversary of the historic 1972 Summit Series between Canadian and Russian juniors.

In addition to his club success, Bobrovsky has represented Russia on the international stage. He played a significant role in the 2008 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships, helping Russia secure a bronze medal.

He was also selected as one of Russia's goaltenders for the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

Bobrovsky's international success continued in the 2014 IIHF World Championship, where he was Russia's starting goaltender.

He played a crucial role in securing a gold medal for Russia in a memorable showdown against Finland.

His contributions extended into the 2015 IIHF World Championship, where he showcased his exceptional skills. Despite falling short in the final against Canada, Bobrovsky's impressive career and achievements firmly establish him as one of Russia's finest goaltenders.