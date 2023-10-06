"Looks like we're keeping Jones a little longer" - NHL fans react as Ilya Samsonov picks up worrying knock in training

The Toronto Maple Leafs' goaltender, Ilya Samsonov, has raised concerns among NHL fans after a seemingly distressing incident during a training session. The incident was brought to light by David Alter, a prominent reporter and site manager for SI and The Hockey News - Toronto, who took to Twitter to share his observations with the hockey community.

Alter's tweet simply read,

"Ilya Samsonov seems to be in some distress after a drill."

The tweet sparked a streak of reactions and speculations from avid NHL fans on Twitter.

One fan chimed in,

"I said he looked off last night, dropping his stick a bunch and not moving his normal self"

In a more dramatic response, one fan simply posted,

"Dies."

The sentiment of uncertainty regarding Samsonov's condition continued with another fan reiterating,

"Looks like we're keeping Jones a little longer."

Finally, one fan offered a broader perspective on the situation, remarking,

"Not surprised so many guys get hurt with such a long preseason."

As the news of Ilya Samsonov's distressing moment in training continues to circulate and spark discussions among NHL fans, the Maple Leafs' faithful will undoubtedly keep a close eye on any updates regarding their goaltender's condition.

Ilya Samsonov's journey from Russia to the NHL

Samsonov is a Russian professional ice hockey goaltender who currently plays for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the NHL. Hailing from Magnitogorsk, Russia, Samsonov's journey to the NHL began when he made his Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) debut during the 2014-15 season, appearing in relief for Metallurg Magnitogorsk.

His stellar junior season with Metallurg's junior club, Stalnye Lisy, caught the attention of scouts, and he was ranked as the top European goalie in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. Despite missing the scouting combine and conducting no interviews with the team, he was drafted 22nd overall by the Washington Capitals.

After the draft, Samsonov returned to the KHL, where he continued to impress. He eventually signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Washington Capitals in 2017. Although he participated in the Capitals' training camp, he began the 2018-19 season with their AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears. However, he made his NHL debut the following season and had a remarkable start, winning his first eleven contests, becoming only the third NHL rookie goalie to achieve this feat.

On the international stage, Samsonov represented Russia in various junior tournaments. He made his debut in the 2014 World U-17 Hockey Challenge, winning a bronze medal with the Russia men's national under-18 ice hockey team. In 2016, he earned a silver medal at the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships.