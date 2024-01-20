"Looks like a split chin?" - NHL fans react as Brandon Duhaime and Panthers' William Lockwood come to blows after hit on Marc-Andre Fleury

In a recent NHL clash, fans were treated to an unexpected clash as tensions flared between Brandon Duhaime and the Panthers' William Lockwood. The incident, sparked by a hit on goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, escalated into a heated on-ice brawl that had the hockey world buzzing.

NHL insider 'Spoked Z' heightened the drama by tweeting a clip capturing the intense showdown between Brandon Duhaime and Will Lockwood. Duhaime showcased his fighting skills, landing quick punches that sent Lockwood stumbling and ultimately falling on the ice.

X erupted with reactions from NHL fans, each offering their take on the gripping Brandon Duhaime altercation. One concerned fan expressed:

"Hope Lockwood is alright, looks like a split chin?"

Another fan acknowledged Lockwood's actions:

"Hey Lockwood got a few in before he got absolutely dropped. Good for him though. Answered the call and paid the toll. That’s how she goes ladies and gentlemen."

A third fan highlighted Lockwood's unexpected role as a fighter:

"Lockwood was never a fighter. Props to him for answering the bell tho"

As NHL fans continue to dissect this unexpected clash between Brandon Duhaime and Will Lockwood, one thing remains certain, the game's physicality is unique when we compare it with other sports.

Brandon Duhaime and Marc-Andre Fleury took the spotlight in the Wild's 6-4 victory

On Friday night, the Minnesota Wild secured a 6-4 victory against the slumping Florida Panthers, with Kirill Kaprizov leading the charge by netting two of the team's five power-play goals. Ryan Hartman also contributed with two goals, emphasizing the Wild's dominance in special teams. Kaprizov's performance drew praise from coach John Hynes:

“Kirill is a great player. He has a high, high talent level, high hockey IQ, he is a high-end offensive player.”

The Wild's power-play success extended beyond Kaprizov, as Brock Faber and Mats Zuccarello also found the net with the man advantage. Despite Marc-Andre Fleury leaving the game due to injury in the second period, Filip Gustavsson stepped in and made 21 saves to secure the win.

Florida faced challenges, losing its fourth straight game for the first time this season. Aaron Ekblad, Eetu Luostarinen, Anton Lundell and Gustav Forsling scored for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky struggled, conceding four goals on 15 shots before being replaced by Anthony Stolarz.

The Panthers' penalty kill faltered, allowing five power-play goals, tying a franchise record and matching the most by any team in the NHL this season. Sam Reinhart's scoring streaks also came to an end as the Wild capitalized on their power-play opportunities, marking a significant turn in the game.