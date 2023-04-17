Los Angeles Kings injury report feat. Kevin Fiala, Gabriel Vilardi, and more

The Los Angeles Kings currently hold the third position in the Pacific Division standings. They've played 82 games and achieved 47 wins, 25 losses, and 10 overtime losses, which sums up to a total of 104 points.

Despite facing difficulties this season, the team has managed to maintain a stable roster and displayed perseverance and determination in their endeavors. Notably, Anze Kopitar and Kevin Fiala have contributed significantly to the team's competitiveness.

Los Angeles Kings center Kevin Fiala placed on injured reserve

Kevin Fiala

Los Angeles Kings center Kevin Fiala has been placed on injured reserve ahead of the team's playoff opener against Edmonton on Monday. According to Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site, Fiala, who has been dealing with a lower-body injury, will miss Game 1 and it is unclear when he will be able to return to the ice.

Fiala missed the final six games of the regular season due to the injury and will now have to sit out the beginning of the playoffs. The 25-year-old forward had an impressive regular-season campaign, producing 23 goals, 72 points, and 208 shots on net in 69 games.

Fiala's absence will undoubtedly be felt by the Kings, but the team will need to find ways to compensate for his absence if they hope to advance in the playoffs.

Los Angeles Kings center Gabriel Vilardi placed on injured reserve

Gabriel Vilardi

The Los Angeles Kings will have to navigate the playoffs without center Gabriel Vilardi, who has been placed on injured reserve due to an upper-body injury. According to Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site, Vilardi will miss the team's playoff opener against Edmonton on Monday. It is uncertain when he will be able to return to the lineup.

Vilardi also missed the final nine games of the regular season due to the same injury. This will undoubtedly be a significant blow to the Kings' offensive capabilities. The 22-year-old forward had a productive regular-season campaign, recording 23 goals, 41 points, and 122 shots on net in 63 games.

Los Angeles Kings goalie Joonas Korpisalo placed on injured reserve

Joonas Korpisalo

The Kings will start Joonas Korpisalo in net for Game 1 of their playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, according to Ryan Rishaug of TSN. Korpisalo was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate and also occupied the starter's crease during the session, indicating he will get the nod to start the game.

Korpisalo has been a solid presence for the Kings this season, posting a 7-3-1 record with a 2.13 GAA and a .921 save percentage in 11 games. He also went 2-1-0 versus the Oilers in the regular season, stopping 111 of 120 shots.

Los Angeles Kings goalie David Hrenak placed on injured reserve

Los Angeles have called up goalie David Hrenak from the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits, according to CapFriendly. Hrenak has been promoted to serve as emergency depth for the Kings.

Hrenak has posted a .906 save percentage in the ECHL this season but has yet to make his NHL debut. The 23-year-old Slovakian netminder will be joining the Kings as insurance, providing depth in the event of an injury to one of the team's goaltenders.

