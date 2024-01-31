Los Angeles Kings vs Nashville Predators projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 31st January, 2024

The Los Angeles Kings (22-15-10) will clash with the Nashville Predators (26-22-2) this Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET at Bridgestone Arena, broadcasted on TNT.

Both teams approach this matchup with recent struggles, as the Kings secured only two victories in their last 10 games, slipping to fourth place in the Pacific Division. Meanwhile, the Predators managed just four wins in their last 10 games, placing them fifth in the competitive Central Division.

This encounter will be the last exciting game before the break as both teams aim to rebound and secure crucial points before the break.

Los Angeles Kings' projected lineup

Forwards

Alex Laferriere - Anze Kopitar - Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore - Phillip Danault - Kevin Fiala

Carl Grundstrom - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Trevor Lewis - Alex Turcotte - Arthur Kaliyev

Defenceman

Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov - Matt Roy

Andreas Englund - Jordan Spence

Goalie

David Rittich

Cam Talbot

Los Angeles Kings' starting goalie

Los Angeles Kings- David Rittich

David Rittich is expected to start for the Kings.

Games Played: 10

Wins: 4

Losses: 1

Overtime Losses: 3

Goals Against: 19

Goals Against Average (GAA): 2.09

Shots Faced: 237

Saves: 218

Save Percentage: .920

Shutouts: 0

Time on Ice: 54:26

Nashville Predators' projected lineup

Forwards

Filip Forsberg - Ryan O'Reilly - Gustav Nyquist

Tommy Novak - Cody Glass - Luke Evangelista

Yakov Trenin - Colton Sissons - Denis Gurianov

Cole Smith - Michael McCarron - Philip Tomasino

Defenceman

Roman Josi - Dante Fabbro

Ryan McDonagh - Luke Schenn

Jeremy Lauzon - Alexandre Carrier

Goalie

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Nashville Predators' starting goalie

Nashville Predators- Juuse Saros

Juuse Saros is expected to start for the Predators.

Games Played: 39

Wins: 19

Losses: 18

Overtime Losses: 2

Goals Against: 107

Goals Against Average (GAA): 2.94

Shots Faced: 1106

Saves: 999

Save Percentage: .903

Shutouts: 2

Time on Ice: 56:00

Head to head between Kings and Predators

The Los Angeles Kings and Nashville Predators have faced off in 41 games so far, averaging 5.6 goals per match. The Kings secured 17 wins, 24 losses and 3 wins in overtime, while the Predators notched 24 wins, 17 losses and 3 overtime victories.

In shootouts, the Kings secured 1 win and suffered 4 losses, while the Predators gained 4 shootout victories and faced 1 shootout loss. The average goals per match for the Kings stand at 2.8, slightly below the Predators' average of 2.9.