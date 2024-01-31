Los Angeles Kings vs Nashville Predators projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 31st January, 2024

The Los Angeles Kings (22-15-10) will clash with the Nashville Predators (26-22-2) this Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET at Bridgestone Arena, broadcasted on TNT.
Both teams approach this matchup with recent struggles, as the Kings secured only two victories in their last 10 games, slipping to fourth place in the Pacific Division. Meanwhile, the Predators managed just four wins in their last 10 games, placing them fifth in the competitive Central Division.
This encounter will be the last exciting game before the break as both teams aim to rebound and secure crucial points before the break.
Los Angeles Kings' projected lineup
Forwards
- Alex Laferriere - Anze Kopitar - Adrian Kempe
- Trevor Moore - Phillip Danault - Kevin Fiala
- Carl Grundstrom - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Jaret Anderson-Dolan
- Trevor Lewis - Alex Turcotte - Arthur Kaliyev
Defenceman
- Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty
- Vladislav Gavrikov - Matt Roy
- Andreas Englund - Jordan Spence
Goalie
- David Rittich
- Cam Talbot
Los Angeles Kings' starting goalie
David Rittich is expected to start for the Kings.
- Games Played: 10
- Wins: 4
- Losses: 1
- Overtime Losses: 3
- Goals Against: 19
- Goals Against Average (GAA): 2.09
- Shots Faced: 237
- Saves: 218
- Save Percentage: .920
- Shutouts: 0
- Time on Ice: 54:26
Nashville Predators' projected lineup
Forwards
- Filip Forsberg - Ryan O'Reilly - Gustav Nyquist
- Tommy Novak - Cody Glass - Luke Evangelista
- Yakov Trenin - Colton Sissons - Denis Gurianov
- Cole Smith - Michael McCarron - Philip Tomasino
Defenceman
- Roman Josi - Dante Fabbro
- Ryan McDonagh - Luke Schenn
- Jeremy Lauzon - Alexandre Carrier
Goalie
- Juuse Saros
- Kevin Lankinen
Nashville Predators' starting goalie
Juuse Saros is expected to start for the Predators.
- Games Played: 39
- Wins: 19
- Losses: 18
- Overtime Losses: 2
- Goals Against: 107
- Goals Against Average (GAA): 2.94
- Shots Faced: 1106
- Saves: 999
- Save Percentage: .903
- Shutouts: 2
- Time on Ice: 56:00
Head to head between Kings and Predators
The Los Angeles Kings and Nashville Predators have faced off in 41 games so far, averaging 5.6 goals per match. The Kings secured 17 wins, 24 losses and 3 wins in overtime, while the Predators notched 24 wins, 17 losses and 3 overtime victories.
In shootouts, the Kings secured 1 win and suffered 4 losses, while the Predators gained 4 shootout victories and faced 1 shootout loss. The average goals per match for the Kings stand at 2.8, slightly below the Predators' average of 2.9.