Los Angeles Kings vs New York Rangers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 10th 2023

In an exciting NHL clash, the New York Rangers (18-6-1) are set to host the Los Angeles Kings (16-4-4) on Sunday, Dec. 10, at Madison Square Garden, with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. ET. The Rangers are the No. 2 team in the Eastern Conference, while the Kings are the third-ranked squad in the Western Conference.

The game will be broadcast on MSG, BSW, and ESPN+.

Los Angeles Kings vs. New York Rangers: Preview

The LA Kings, having faced the New York Islanders in a back-to-back set on Saturday, entered the game with a strong 16-4-3 record, sharing the second position in the Pacific Division. They lead the league in goals per game, averaging an impressive 3.87, while maintaining a robust defense, ranking first in goals against by allowing only 2.22 goals per contest.

Meanwhile, the New York Rangers, competing against the Washington Capitals on Saturday, held an 18-5-1 record and a significant seven-point lead over Philadelphia for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division. With an average of 3.38 goals per game, they rank ninth in the league, and defensively, they stand eighth, allowing an average of 2.71 goals per game this NHL season.

Kings vs. Rangers: Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The New York Rangers and Los Angeles Kings have faced each other in a total of 28 games. The average number of goals scored per match in these encounters is 5.4, indicating a relatively high-scoring competition. The Los Angeles Kings have secured 16 victories against the Rangers, while the Rangers have won 12 times. In overtime situations, the Rangers have emerged victorious in 5 games, while the Kings have claimed 2 overtime wins. Penalty shootouts have seen the Rangers triumph in 2 instances, with the Kings not securing any shootout victories in their matchups.

Kings vs. Rangers: Prediction

The New York Rangers, favored at -129, are anticipated to secure a victory as they face off against the Los Angeles Kings (+108). The over and under for the game stands at 6.

In their recent game, the Rangers suffered a 4-0 defeat against the Capitals on Dec. 9, while the Kings faced an overtime loss of 3-2 on the road against the Islanders on the same day. With the odds in their favor, the Rangers aim to bounce back and clinch a win in the upcoming matchup.

Los Angeles Kings vs. New York Rangers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Rangers to win the game

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Rangers to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Artemi Panarin to score: Yes