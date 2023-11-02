Los Angeles Kings vs Ottawa Senators: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 2, 2023

The Los Angeles Kings and the Ottawa Senators are set to face off in an exciting NHL matchup on Thursday, Nov. 2. Hockey fans can catch all the action live at 7 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Bally Sports. For those who prefer to stream the game online, Fubo offers a free streaming option.

This game promises to be a clash between two high-scoring teams, as both the Kings and the Senators boast some of the most prolific offenses in the NHL.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Ottawa Senators Game info

Game Day: Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023

Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Fubo TV

Los Angeles Kings Game preview

The Los Angeles Kings, with a record of 5-2-2, are currently leading the league in goals per game, averaging an impressive 4.33 goals. They also maintain a strong presence with an average of 32.4 shots per game, ranking 11th in the NHL.

While the Kings excel in offensive firepower, their success in face-offs stands at 18th place, with a 49.6% win rate. Their power play, operating at 17.5%, has converted seven goals in 40 opportunities.

Leading the Kings in scoring, Trevor Moore has netted five goals, closely followed by Drew Doughty and Anze Kopitar, each with four. Kevin Fiala leads the team in assists with 11 and in total points with 12.

Ottawa Senators Game preview

Conversely, the Ottawa Senators have also been impressive, ranking fourth in the NHL for goals scored, averaging 4.00 per game. They also maintain a high average of 34.5 shots per game, ranking fourth in this category. The Senators excel in face-offs, boasting a 53.8% win rate, the fifth-best in the league.

Ottawa's power play operates at a solid 21.1%, resulting in eight goals in 38 opportunities. Leading the Senators in scoring, Brady Tkachuk has notched six goals, while Jakob Chychrun follows closely with four. Tim Stutzle leads the team in assists with eight, and he is also the points leader with 10, closely followed by Vladimir Tarasenko with nine points.

The matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Ottawa Senators promises to be a thrilling encounter between two offensive powerhouses in the NHL. Hockey enthusiasts can tune in to Bally Sports for the live TV broadcast or use the Fubo streaming service to catch the game online. Don't miss out on the excitement as these two teams battle it out on the ice.