Los Angeles Kings vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 8th 2023

The Los Angeles Kings, boasting a solid 7-2-2 record, are set to take on the formidable Vegas Golden Knights, who sit at an impressive 11-1-1, in what promises to be an exciting clash on Wednesday night. The game will unfold at the T-Mobile Arena and is slated to commence at 10 PM Eastern Time.

LA Kings vs Golden Knights: Game Preview

The Kings have certainly made a strong start to the season, with their recent performance particularly noteworthy. They have been a force to be reckoned with on the road, winning six consecutive games away from home.

A win would not only mark their fourth consecutive triumph but also extend their remarkable streak of seven straight road wins. This impressive road record showcases their ability to perform under pressure in challenging away games.

On the other side of the rink, the Vegas Golden Knights had their four-game winning streak halted in their previous game against the Ducks. They are eager to bounce back from this setback.

A victory against Los Angeles would not only be their fifth win in their last six NHL games but also their third consecutive win against their rivals. The Golden Knights will be aiming to showcase their determination as they seek to reassert themselves in the standings.

LA Kings vs Golden Knights: Head-to-head and key numbers

Goal-Heavy Matches: Across their 45 games, these teams have engaged in high-scoring contests, averaging 5.8 goals per match collectively. Wins and Losses: The Vegas Golden Knights secured 26 victories while suffering 19 losses, whereas the Los Angeles Kings won 19 games and lost 26. Overtime Outcomes: Both teams have been involved in overtime situations. Vegas won 2 games in overtime and lost 7, while the Kings won 7 and lost 2. Shootout Success: The Los Angeles Kings prevailed in a shootout once, while the Vegas Golden Knights experienced one shootout loss. Goal Averages: On average, the Vegas Golden Knights have scored 3.1 goals per match, whereas the Los Angeles Kings have averaged 2.7 goals per match.

Los Angeles Kings vs Vegas Golden Knights Prediction

In the upcoming matchup, the Vegas Golden Knights are favored at -132, while the Los Angeles Kings are the underdogs at +109, with the over/under set at 6 goals.

Vegas's recent 4-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks is a minor setback, but they are expected to bounce back. The Los Angeles Kings, coming off a dominant 5-0 win against the Philadelphia Flyers, face a tough challenge.

The odds suggest the Golden Knights have a good chance to secure a victory in this game.

LA Kings vs Golden Knights: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Golden Knights to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Golden Knights to score first - Yes

Tip 4: William Karlsson to score - Yes