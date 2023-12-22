"Love the facial reaction!" - NHL fans left in splits as Connor McDavid gets asked question comparing Wayne Gretzzky to Jack Hughes

During a recent press interaction, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid faced an unexpected question. The reporter inquired about the New Jersey Devils' rising star Jack Hughes' overall play, highlighting the parallels drawn to the legendary Wayne Gretzky. The latter is a hockey icon who dominated the sport and won numerous awards, including the Hart Trophy.

McDavid initially reacted to the question with shock and surprise, evident from his facial expression. However, he maintained his composure and responded diplomatically, acknowledging Hughes as a "really, really good young player."

NHL fans reacted to McDavid's response, with one expressing admiration for his facial expression.

"Love the facial reaction!" the fan tweeted.

Another deemed the question itself as ridiculous.

"It's a ridiculous question and McDavid is far too diplomatic to laugh the notion off," he tweeted. "Yes, the Hughes brothers are all top notch players but Gretzky at the same point in his career was outscoring all three of them combined. Obviously, two of them play D but yeah, nowhere close."

Despite the unexpected nature of the question, McDavid's diplomatic response earned praise, with one fan humorously suggesting,

"McDavid is so diplomatic, he could broker peace in the Middle East."

The way the Oiler's captain handled the question shows the professionalism and sportsmanship expected from seasoned players. While comparing a young talent to a hockey legend may seem ambitious, McDavid's reaction says it all for the fans.

Connor McDavid's response to the comparison

When the reporter compared New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes to the legendary Wayne Gretzky, Connor McDavid, visibly surprised, responded diplomatically,

"Yeah, obviously a really, really good young player All those Hughes boys are amazing. You know."

McDavid further highlighted Hughes' on-ice demeanor.

"And obviously, he’s a young, you know, a young kid in this league and, you know, carries himself really well out there on the ice, skates well, wants the puck, making plays. I mean, That’s all you can ask for from your young guys. And, you knows, he’s just going to keep getting better and better,” he said.

Meanwhile, The Edmonton Oilers ended their three-game losing streak with an impressive 6-3 win against the Devils. Leading the charge, McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Adam Erne led the Oilers' offense, overturning a 3-2 deficit. McDavid, who holds the current Hart Trophy, scored his 12th goal of the season and added an assist, a total of 43 points.