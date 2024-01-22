"Love signing players who've had previous issues": Corey Perry's rumored signing with Edmonton Oilers has fans flame team management

In a surprising turn of events, veteran forward Corey Perry is reportedly in negotiations to sign with the Edmonton Oilers, despite a tumultuous year marked by scandal and a significant decrease in ice time.

Perry's last official game was on November 19, following a contract violation and subsequent termination by the Chicago Blackhawks.

The scandal, which dominated sports media headlines, involved rumors of an undisclosed affair with Melanie Bedard, the mother of the Oilers' rookie sensation, Connor Bedard. While specifics of the situation remain unclear, Perry acknowledged his struggles with alcohol and announced seeking help from mental health and substance abuse experts.

This potential signing is causing some heated debates among Oilers supporters. They're asking why the team leaders are recruiting people known for off-ice troubles. It's noticeable that the Oilers have team members like Evander Kane and Zach Kassian who've had such problems in the past.

Kane, accused of betting on NHL games, facing assault allegations, and dealing with domestic violence accusations, adds to the concerns raised by fans. Kassian, previously in Stage 2 of the Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program after a car crash in 2015, suffered nose and foot fractures in the incident.

As the Oilers navigate negotiations with Corey Perry, fans express frustration over the team's apparent willingness to sign players with a history of off-ice problems.

The organization faces a delicate balancing act between on-ice performance and off-ice conduct, leaving fans anxious about the potential implications of these decisions on the team's image and success.

Corey Perry embracing a new opportunity with the Edmonton Oilers

Corey Perry is gearing up for a fresh start with the Edmonton Oilers. First, Perry signed a $4 million annual contract with the Blackhawks. But now, it's believed his upcoming Oilers contract could be around the NHL's lowest pay of $750,000. This is as reported by TSN's specialist, Frank Seravalli.

While the deal is not finalized, Perry, a 2007 Stanley Cup winner with the Anaheim Ducks, has been diligently training to make a swift return to the ice.

Perry's extensive career, marked by a 14-year tenure with the Anaheim Ducks and brief stints with the Dallas Stars and Montreal Canadiens, positions him as one of the most penalized active players in the NHL.

With 1,392 penalty minutes in 1,273 games, Corey Perry also boasts an impressive 892 points. His return could see him surpass the 900-point mark, solidifying his place among the league's active elite.