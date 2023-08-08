"Lovers in another life" - NHL fans melt as Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand share a dance and kiss

In a surprising and unexpected moment, two of the NHL's most iconic players, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, captured the hearts of fans. They shared a dance and a kiss at Charlie McAvoy's wedding. The duo, known for their on-ice chemistry as linemates for the Boston Bruins, proved that their bond extends far beyond the rink.

The romantic scene unfolded at the joyous occasion of defenseman Charlie McAvoy's wedding, where the hockey stars showcased their smooth dancing moves, dazzling the crowd with their rhythm. However, it was Brad Marchand's spontaneous lip kiss that truly stole the show and left fans in awe.

Social media platforms exploded with reactions from fans who were pleasantly surprised by the affectionate display. One fan remarked:

"Lovers in another life"

"Marchand has now quietly become incredibly likable."

"Sometimes I like to think of the two of them as old men sitting on a porch of a lakeside cabin watching their grandkids swim and play together... laughing about the time Marchy did that or how many times Bergy got the Selke and smiling as they watch the sun set."

The heartwarming image painted by this fan perfectly encapsulates the enduring bond and camaraderie between Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. Their on-ice accomplishments and off-ice friendship have allowed fans to see a glimpse of their brotherly bond. It makes them more relatable and endearing to supporters of all teams.

Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron were among the esteemed guests at Charlie McAvoy's opulent wedding ceremony, where he exchanged vows with his longtime girlfriend, Kiley Sullivan. The love story between McAvoy and Sullivan had captivated fans and fellow NHL stars since their engagement announcement in July 2022. The culmination of their journey in 2023 was met with overwhelming affection.

During the heartwarming ceremony, a touching moment was captured by Katrina Marchand, wife of Bruins' left winger and alternate captain Brad Marchand. She shared a captivating snapshot on her Instagram story, revealing McAvoy and Sullivan immersed in each other's gaze.

As the couple celebrated their special day, the presence of numerous former and current NHL stars added an extra sparkle to the occasion, making it a star-studded affair. The guest list included notable names like Taylor Hall, Matthew Grzelcyk, Derek Forbort, Brandon Carlo, Noel Acciari, David Krejci, Tuukka Rask, Jeremy Swayman, Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Connor Clifton, Charlie Coyle, and Torey Krug, among others.