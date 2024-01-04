"Low risk, possibly high reward" - NHL fans react to WBS Penguins' decision to sign Jesse Puljujärvi on PTO

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have signed Finnish forward Jesse Puljujärvi with a professional tryout agreement (PTO).

Puljujärvi was drafted as the fourth pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft and has played 334 NHL games for both the Edmonton Oilers and the Carolina Hurricanes, bringing valuable experience to the Penguins team. Puljujärvi’s offensive potential is evident from his career record of 51 goals and 63 assists.

Expand Tweet

Fans were delighted to see this move by the Penguins. A fan commented:

"Low risk, possibly high reward. Love this decision. Fingers crossed it pans out."

Expand Tweet

This comment captures the essence of PTO, allowing teams to closely evaluate players without making long-term commitments.

Here are some more reactions from fans.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Penguins view this signing as an opportunity to strengthen their team while Puljujärvi has a chance to revive his career, display his abilities and potentially secure a contract.

Jesse Puljujärvi’s career earnings

Jesse Puljujärvi has signed three contracts, adding up to a value of $15,625,000.

His first contract was signed with the Edmonton Oilers at the age of 18. It was an entry-level agreement that lasted for three years and was worth $10,275,000. Each year, it had a cap hit of $925,000.

This initial contract also included performance bonuses, something commonly offered to high draft picks that could have significantly boosted his earnings if he achieved certain milestones.

After completing his entry-level deal, Puljujärvi extended his stay with the Oilers for two years in 2020. This extension was valued at $2,350,000, which carried a cap hit of $1,175,000 per season. Unlike his initial contract, this one did not include any performance bonuses.

In July 2022, following an arbitration filing that helped settle some disputes between him and the team, Puljujärvi agreed to a one-year contract of $3,000,000. The cap hit for this deal matched the value of the contract.

According to CapFriendly, Jesse Puljujärvi has earned approximately $7,530,442.