"Lowkey surprised he cleared" - NHL fans left shocked as Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov officially clears waivers

In a surprising turn of events, the Toronto Maple Leafs placed goaltender Ilya Samsonov on waivers on Sunday, leaving NHL fans shocked and speculating on the future of the 26-year-old netminder. Samsonov's struggles this season, marked by a career-worst save percentage of .862 and a goals-against average of 3.94, prompted the Maple Leafs to take this decisive step.

The news was confirmed by NHL insider Chris Johnston, who tweeted:

"Ilya Samsonov (TOR) clears waivers and can now be assigned to the AHL Marlies."

This move opens the door for Samsonov to be sent to the Toronto Marlies.

Fans took to social media to express their surprise at Samsonov clearing waivers. One fan acknowledged the goalie's recent struggles but expressed hope for a resurgence:

"Lowkey surprised he cleared if he gets confidence back he can be him."

Another fan expressed astonishment:

"This actually surprises me. He stinks this year but had a .916 last year; sharks, hawks, etc., seemed like good fits."

Amid the shock, there were calls for the Toronto Maple Leafs organization to support Samsonov during this challenging period. A concerned fan emphasized:

"Now it is up to the Toronto Maple Leafs organization to HELP FIX HIM.!!!! HE DESERVES THEIR CARE DURING HIS TROUBLING TIMES."

As the hockey community awaits the next steps for Ilya Samsonov, his journey to rediscovering top form remains a focal point for fans and the Maple Leaf.

More on Ilya Samsonov's NHL career

Ilya Samsonov faced a challenging game on Friday, allowing six goals on 21 shots in an overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Washington Capitals selected Samsonov with the No. 22 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft. He boasts an 84-34-19 record in 146 regular-season games with a 2.77 GAA, .903 save percentage and 11 shutouts.

Last season, he achieved career-best stats with a 27-10-5 record, a 2.33 GAA, .919 save percentage and four shutouts. Samsonov signed a one-year, $1.8 million contract in 2022 and was awarded a $3.55 million contract this season by an independent arbitrator.

Dennis Hildeby, a 22-year-old goalie, was recalled from the AHL to back up Martin Jones. The Maple Leafs, on a three-game losing streak, face the Los Angeles Kings next.

Previously, Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe expressed hope that goaltender Ilya Samsonov would clear waivers, emphasizing a plan to support him and focus on his game.