Luke Hughes college career: Points, Goals and more about Devils star's time with Wolverines

Luke Hughes was one of the finest hockey players to play in a defenceman position during his time with the University of Michigan Wolverines.

Hughes started his college hockey journey in the 2021–22 season, playing for the University of Michigan. In his freshman year, he performed well both offensively and defensively.

The skilled athlete registered 39 points (17 goals and 22 assists) and set the school record for most goals and points by a freshman defenceman in a single season.

Additionally, Hughes received a spot on the All-Big Ten Freshman Team, the All-Big Ten Second Team, and a shared Co-Big Ten Freshman of the Year honor. He was named an AHCA West Second Team All-American.

In the following 2022–23 season, Hughes continued on the same trajectory. He contributed 10 goals and 38 assists in 39 games, making him the second-highest scorer in the US among defensemen.

Hughes was named a finalist for both the Big Ten Player of the Year and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. He received a spot on the All-Big Ten First Team and AHCA West First Team All-American.

Before Luke Hughes's outstanding performance in collegiate hockey, Hughes was already on the radar as a top prospect for the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. The New Jersey Devils drafted him fourth overall in the NHL draft.

More on Luke Hughes' parents and brothers

Luke Hughes hails from a family with a sports background. His father, Jim Hughes, served as a former Providence College player and Boston Bruins assistant coach. Jim was also the director of player development for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Luke's mother, Ellen Weinberg-Hughes, was also into sports, excelling in ice hockey, lacrosse, and soccer at the University of New Hampshire. Ellen, a silver medalist in the 1992 World Championship with the U.S. women's national ice hockey team, was later inducted into the University of New Hampshire Athletics Hall of Fame.

Luke's elder brothers, Quinn and Jack, both made a name in the NHL, with Quinn drafted by the Vancouver Canucks in 2018 and Jack chosen first overall by the New Jersey Devils in 2019.