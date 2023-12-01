Luke Hughes opens up on brutal Garnet Hathaway hit that saw Flyers player pick up match penalty

In Thursday's faceoff between the Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils, Garnet Hathaway's hit on Luke Hughes led to his ejection from the game.

The powerful hit occurred as Hathaway and Hughes chased the puck in a play initially delayed by the lineman's icing call, causing Hathaway to accelerate and collide forcefully with Hughes against the end boards.

In a twist of events, rising star Luke Hughes candidly discussed the brutal collision with Garnet Hathaway during their latest match. Hughes recounted the event and said:

"It was a race to the puck. I thought I got the icing, and I heard a whistle, and he hit me."

NHL reporter Amanda Stein shared this update on her X account:

The unexpected hit caught Hughes off guard, creating a tense moment on the ice. Despite the severity of the blow, the Devils defenseman escaped without major injuries.

"Thank God I didn't get hurt," Hughes said.

However, the incident has become a valuable learning experience for the young player, who acknowledged the importance of self-protection in high-intensity games.

"I probably got to protect myself there but learn from it," Hughes added.

A five-minute major for boarding and a game misconduct were handed to Hathaway.

Although initially leaving the game, Luke Hughes made a comeback in the second period and later scored the winning goal in overtime for a 4-3 triumph.

Flyers coach John Tortorella wasn't the lone critic of the officiating crew. Jake Hughes, the Devils' standout, expressed frustration over the delayed icing call that contributed to his brother's injury.

In a separate incident, Devils defenseman Brendan Smith faced consequences for slashing Flyers forward Travis Konecny late in the third period, resulting in a minor penalty and a scheduled hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday.

Garnet Hathaway, 32, is currently in the first year of a two-year contract with the Flyers, carrying an AVV of $2.375 million. Despite playing in 23 games, Hathaway has managed only two goals and an assist.

This marks his third team in the season, having been traded from the Washington Capitals to the Boston Bruins in February.

The Flyers are off to a strong start, positioned fourth in the Metropolitan Division. As they approach the conclusion of their game against the Devils, they trail the first-place New York Rangers by 10 points and are just two points away from securing a hot spot.

Luke Hughes' professional career kick-off date

Luke Hughes embarked on his professional journey by inking a three-year, entry-level contract with the New Jersey Devils on April 8.

Three days later, on April 11, he marked his debut in the NHL. As of today, he has accumulated approximately eight months of professional play.

